403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir, Trump Vow To Elevate Ties To New Heights
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Saturday with President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, at Al Udeid Air Base.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the US President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at meeting the president during his stopover in Qatar, and reaffirming his enduring commitment to further advancing the bilateral relationship between the two friendly nations and elevating it to new heights, while wishing the president and his delegation a successful trip.
For his part, the US president expressed his thanks and gratitude for meeting His Highness the Amir, commending His Highness's role and Qatar's supportive efforts toward peace and security in the region, as well as the strong bilateral relationship between Qatar and the United States, and expressing his aspiration to deepen cooperation across various fields.
During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries across different areas of partnership, along with key regional and global issues, particularly the current developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, with a focus on supporting peace in the region and reinforcing the agreement to end the war in Gaza and ensure the implementation of all its provisions by the parties.
The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, along with several senior officials.
On the US side, the meeting was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a number of the US president Highness the Amir Donald Trump
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the US President and his accompanying delegation, expressing his pleasure at meeting the president during his stopover in Qatar, and reaffirming his enduring commitment to further advancing the bilateral relationship between the two friendly nations and elevating it to new heights, while wishing the president and his delegation a successful trip.
For his part, the US president expressed his thanks and gratitude for meeting His Highness the Amir, commending His Highness's role and Qatar's supportive efforts toward peace and security in the region, as well as the strong bilateral relationship between Qatar and the United States, and expressing his aspiration to deepen cooperation across various fields.
During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues for strengthening strategic cooperation between the two countries across different areas of partnership, along with key regional and global issues, particularly the current developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, with a focus on supporting peace in the region and reinforcing the agreement to end the war in Gaza and ensure the implementation of all its provisions by the parties.
The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, along with several senior officials.
On the US side, the meeting was attended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and a number of the US president Highness the Amir Donald Trump
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment