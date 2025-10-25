403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait and the UN Launch ‘Football for Humanity’ Initiative to Support Palestinian Children
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Football for Humanity, a Kuwaiti UN-backed humanitarian diplomacy initiative, announced the launch of its inaugural edition at a press conference held today at Al Hamra Shopping Center in Kuwait City. Under the patronage of Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, and with the support of nine embassies and four UN bodies — including UNICEF, WHO, UNESCO and the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Kuwait — as well as Kuwait’s private sector, the initiative will channel proceeds from a youth football tournament, charity auction, and community activities to provide essential aid to Palestinian children through the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.
H.E. Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Affairs and a member of the initiative’s Board of Trustees, said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ patronage of Football for Humanity reflects Kuwait’s role as an international hub for humanitarian action and its steadfast commitment to supporting nations in times of crisis, alleviating human suffering around the world, and maintaining its principled position in support of the brotherly Palestinian people. This initiative presents an innovative model of humanitarian diplomacy as a means to promote lasting peace and strengthen international cooperation. We also commend the United Nations for supporting this humanitarian initiative and extend our appreciation to the participating embassies for their collaboration in advancing the initiative’s message and supporting children worldwide.”
H.E. Ghada Hatem ElTahir, Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait, and a member of the initiative’s Board of Trustees, said: “On behalf of the United Nations in the State of Kuwait, I am pleased to express our sincere interest in co-organizing the Football for Humanity initiative in partnership with Alnowair. This initiative aligns with the principles of the UN, promoting humanitarian values and global solidarity through youth participation in sport. Together, we aim to amplify Kuwait’s message of peace and humanity—both locally and on the international stage.”
Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Alnowair Non-Profit Foundation, Chair of the Organizing Committee, and member of the initiative’s Board of Trustees, said: “Today, from Kuwait, we launch Football for Humanity with a clear message, to create a global movement that unites governments, corporations, athletes, and communities by turning the passion for football into hope and opportunity for children, year after year. This initiative is especially meaningful because it is children supporting children, young players using their love of the game to help those whose lives have been upended by crisis. We believe in the power of the world’s most popular sport to transcend borders, connect cultures, and inspire compassion. From this platform, we extend our gratitude to all our partners for their generous support, and we invite everyone in Kuwait to join us at the youth tournament and cheer for the young players, because every cheer, every presence, and every bid in the charity auction helps ease the suffering of Palestinian children.”
Mr. Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairman of Agility and a sponsor of the initiative, said: “Agility KSCP’s support for Football for Humanity reflects our enduring commitment to community and humanitarian initiatives. We believe the private sector has a vital role to play in supporting communities, both in times of crisis and through long-term investment in youth, education, and public health. For nearly 20 years, we’ve partnered with leading charities and NGOs to deliver aid where and when it’s needed most. In Kuwait, our strategic partnerships have reached more than 51,000 people. Through our support for Football for Humanity, we reaffirm our dedication to helping those most in need, working alongside the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, aid agencies, and other Kuwaiti companies. This initiative also aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035, promoting health, development, and humanitarian values through youth engagement.”
Mrs. Abrar Abdulaziz Al Habeeb, General Manager of Al Hamra Real Estate Company and a sponsor of the initiative, said: “At Al Hamra, we believe that our true success is not measured solely by our architectural or commercial achievements, but by the positive impact we create within our community. Support and empowerment are at the heart of our mission, and we constantly strive to innovate and open new horizons that foster a sustainable, integrated environment where people, especially children, are at the center of everything we do.
Through our sponsorship of the Football for Humanity initiative, we are putting our social responsibility into action and strengthening a culture of institutional and community solidarity. This aligns with our vision of building a vibrant business hub and a thriving urban and social environment, both locally and globally. These initiatives are far from symbolic gestures; they reflect who we are and what we stand for as a leading real estate development company that believes true success lies in shared progress.”
Amin Mohamed, CEO of Kout Food Group, franchisee of Pizza Hut in Kuwait and a sponsor of the initiative, said: “As a Kuwaiti company built on values of generosity and social responsibility, Kout Food Group is proud to support Football for Humanity, an initiative that turns the passion for football into hope for children. This partnership reflects Kuwait’s humanitarian role and the contribution of the private sector in driving meaningful impact. We believe that supporting a cause that uplifts Palestinian children through sport and solidarity aligns perfectly with our values, helping advance social progress and contribute to comprehensive development.”
The press conference was followed by a media tour of the exclusive football memorabilia on display at Al Hamra Shopping Center, featuring original items to be auctioned and provided by the embassies of participating countries, directly sourced from their national teams and clubs. The collection features major contributions from Brazil’s and Italy’s national teams, Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, and Spanish and Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta. Visitors can view the display at Al Hamra Shopping Center and take part in the online charity auction through November 7.
The youth tournament will take place on November 6–7, featuring 32 teams and 256 boys and girls aged 9 to 11. The opening ceremony will be held at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium in Sulaibikhat, with family activities and a vibrant retail village surrounding the venue. Attendance is open and free for everyone to enjoy the matches and support the young players. Match schedules and updates will be available on the initiative’s Instagram page: instagram.com/footballhumanitykw .
Football for Humanity is guided by a Board of Trustees comprising leaders from Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations, ambassadors from nine countries, and senior Kuwaiti officials, ensuring its diplomatic standing and humanitarian credibility. The initiative represents an unprecedented UN–diplomatic–sports alliance, with Kuwait serving as the host nation for a global movement that transforms football’s unifying power into tangible support for children affected by crises. It also lays the foundation for future editions that will expand each year to address broader humanitarian causes.
H.E. Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulaziz Saud Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations Affairs and a member of the initiative’s Board of Trustees, said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ patronage of Football for Humanity reflects Kuwait’s role as an international hub for humanitarian action and its steadfast commitment to supporting nations in times of crisis, alleviating human suffering around the world, and maintaining its principled position in support of the brotherly Palestinian people. This initiative presents an innovative model of humanitarian diplomacy as a means to promote lasting peace and strengthen international cooperation. We also commend the United Nations for supporting this humanitarian initiative and extend our appreciation to the participating embassies for their collaboration in advancing the initiative’s message and supporting children worldwide.”
H.E. Ghada Hatem ElTahir, Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator in the State of Kuwait, and a member of the initiative’s Board of Trustees, said: “On behalf of the United Nations in the State of Kuwait, I am pleased to express our sincere interest in co-organizing the Football for Humanity initiative in partnership with Alnowair. This initiative aligns with the principles of the UN, promoting humanitarian values and global solidarity through youth participation in sport. Together, we aim to amplify Kuwait’s message of peace and humanity—both locally and on the international stage.”
Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Alnowair Non-Profit Foundation, Chair of the Organizing Committee, and member of the initiative’s Board of Trustees, said: “Today, from Kuwait, we launch Football for Humanity with a clear message, to create a global movement that unites governments, corporations, athletes, and communities by turning the passion for football into hope and opportunity for children, year after year. This initiative is especially meaningful because it is children supporting children, young players using their love of the game to help those whose lives have been upended by crisis. We believe in the power of the world’s most popular sport to transcend borders, connect cultures, and inspire compassion. From this platform, we extend our gratitude to all our partners for their generous support, and we invite everyone in Kuwait to join us at the youth tournament and cheer for the young players, because every cheer, every presence, and every bid in the charity auction helps ease the suffering of Palestinian children.”
Mr. Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairman of Agility and a sponsor of the initiative, said: “Agility KSCP’s support for Football for Humanity reflects our enduring commitment to community and humanitarian initiatives. We believe the private sector has a vital role to play in supporting communities, both in times of crisis and through long-term investment in youth, education, and public health. For nearly 20 years, we’ve partnered with leading charities and NGOs to deliver aid where and when it’s needed most. In Kuwait, our strategic partnerships have reached more than 51,000 people. Through our support for Football for Humanity, we reaffirm our dedication to helping those most in need, working alongside the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, aid agencies, and other Kuwaiti companies. This initiative also aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035, promoting health, development, and humanitarian values through youth engagement.”
Mrs. Abrar Abdulaziz Al Habeeb, General Manager of Al Hamra Real Estate Company and a sponsor of the initiative, said: “At Al Hamra, we believe that our true success is not measured solely by our architectural or commercial achievements, but by the positive impact we create within our community. Support and empowerment are at the heart of our mission, and we constantly strive to innovate and open new horizons that foster a sustainable, integrated environment where people, especially children, are at the center of everything we do.
Through our sponsorship of the Football for Humanity initiative, we are putting our social responsibility into action and strengthening a culture of institutional and community solidarity. This aligns with our vision of building a vibrant business hub and a thriving urban and social environment, both locally and globally. These initiatives are far from symbolic gestures; they reflect who we are and what we stand for as a leading real estate development company that believes true success lies in shared progress.”
Amin Mohamed, CEO of Kout Food Group, franchisee of Pizza Hut in Kuwait and a sponsor of the initiative, said: “As a Kuwaiti company built on values of generosity and social responsibility, Kout Food Group is proud to support Football for Humanity, an initiative that turns the passion for football into hope for children. This partnership reflects Kuwait’s humanitarian role and the contribution of the private sector in driving meaningful impact. We believe that supporting a cause that uplifts Palestinian children through sport and solidarity aligns perfectly with our values, helping advance social progress and contribute to comprehensive development.”
The press conference was followed by a media tour of the exclusive football memorabilia on display at Al Hamra Shopping Center, featuring original items to be auctioned and provided by the embassies of participating countries, directly sourced from their national teams and clubs. The collection features major contributions from Brazil’s and Italy’s national teams, Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, and Spanish and Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta. Visitors can view the display at Al Hamra Shopping Center and take part in the online charity auction through November 7.
The youth tournament will take place on November 6–7, featuring 32 teams and 256 boys and girls aged 9 to 11. The opening ceremony will be held at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium in Sulaibikhat, with family activities and a vibrant retail village surrounding the venue. Attendance is open and free for everyone to enjoy the matches and support the young players. Match schedules and updates will be available on the initiative’s Instagram page: instagram.com/footballhumanitykw .
Football for Humanity is guided by a Board of Trustees comprising leaders from Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations, ambassadors from nine countries, and senior Kuwaiti officials, ensuring its diplomatic standing and humanitarian credibility. The initiative represents an unprecedented UN–diplomatic–sports alliance, with Kuwait serving as the host nation for a global movement that transforms football’s unifying power into tangible support for children affected by crises. It also lays the foundation for future editions that will expand each year to address broader humanitarian causes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment