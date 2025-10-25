403
Preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Size to Reach USD 22.98 billion in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) October 24, 2025- The rising dependence on outsourcing among small and virtual biotech firms is a major contributor to revenue expansion in the preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market. By partnering with CROs, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies can offload portions of their R&D activities, allowing them to prioritize core competencies while reducing costs tied to infrastructure, staffing, and internal lab capacity.
Rapid technological advancements are further accelerating market growth. Innovations such as high-throughput screening, molecular profiling, next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics, and advanced imaging are transforming preclinical research capabilities. Breakthroughs in genomics and proteomics are also paving the way for more personalized and targeted approaches to drug discovery.
In June 2025, Samsung Biologics launched Samsung Organoids, a platform designed to enhance drug screening workflows and support clients across the discovery and development pipeline, illustrating the growing trend toward specialized outsourced services.
However, the CRO industry also faces challenges. Establishing long-term, trust-based client partnerships can be difficult, particularly in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment. Compliance requirements continue to intensify across regions, increasing operational costs and extending development timelines.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on product, preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is segmented into instruments, accessories and consumables, and software. Instruments segment contributed the largest share in 2024. Automation is becoming a critical enabler for CROs due to the rising demand for high-throughput experimentation. Automated platforms streamline repetitive workflows, improve data integrity, reduce human error, and support rapid turnaround—key advantages for CROs handling large and complex datasets.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in 2024, fueled by biotech firms’ outsourcing strategies and the need for niche expertise in emerging therapeutic modalities. CROs now deliver customized solutions based on therapeutic area complexity, preclinical study design, and sponsor resources—helping accelerate drug pipelines while expanding access to specialized capabilities. In April 2024, Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, compliance, and data services, launched its Generic Pharmacokinetic (PK) Assay. Developed by the company’s team of expert scientists, the new assay addresses the increasing need for flexible and customizable PK testing options in preclinical bioanalysis.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The Preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market report are:
o Charles River Laboratories
o Jubilant Biosys Limited
o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
o Clinfinite Solutions
o Biospective Inc.
o Altasciences
o Eurofins Advinus
o Revvity, Inc.
o REPROCELL Inc.
o QPS Holdings
o Crown Bioscience
o WuXi AppTec
o Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
o Intertek Group Plc
o Medpace, Inc.
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
CorestemChemon: In August 2025, CorestemChemon, a GLP-certified preclinical CRO in South Korea, entered a strategic partnership with ATG Lifetech, a leader in transcriptome analytics and organoid-based modeling, to deliver next-generation precision nonclinical solutions to global clients.
ReSync Bio: In September 2024, ReSync Bio launched with funding from Caffeinated Capital and Atria Ventures. The platform improves collaboration between drug discovery teams and in-house or outsourced CRO partners, streamlining preclinical R&D execution.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Preclinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) market based on product, service type, model type, application, and region:
• Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Instruments
o Accessories and Consumables
o Software
• Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Bioanalysis and DMPK studies
o Toxicology Testing
o Compound Management
o Chemistry
o Safety Pharmacology
o Others
• Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Patient Derived Organoid (PDO) Model
o Patient derived xenograft model
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Oncology
o Neurology
o Cardiology
o Infectious Disease
o Metabolic Disease
o Others
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
