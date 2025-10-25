Global Times: China's New Blueprint Charts Course For High-Quality Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China sets 15th Five-Year Plan to drive high-quality growth, innovation, and global openness under CPC leadership.

Beijing, China, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China will focus on managing the country's own affairs well, unswervingly promoting high-quality development, unswervingly deepening reform and expanding high-level opening-up so as to deal with external uncertainties with its own certainty of high-quality development, winning strategic initiative in fierce international competition, and writing yet another chapter on the miracles of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, opening up new horizons for Chinese modernization, a Chinese official said on Friday.

Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, made the remarks at a press conference on the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday.

Jiang Jinquan, head of the CPC Central Committee Policy Research Office, said at the same press conference, that the Recommendations of the CPC Central Committee for Formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development is the most important outcome of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee held from Monday to Thursday.

The recommendations mark another guiding document in the CPC's history, Jiang said. With precise guiding principles, clear and specific development goals, and pragmatic tasks and measures, the document represents a new mobilization and overall arrangement for advancing Chinese modernization, which will have significant and profound implications for the future of the Party and the country, the official said.

Chinese experts said the 15th Five-Year Plan will not only chart the course for China's development from 2026 and 2030, but also serve as a source of certainty and confidence in a world that is undergoing unprecedented changes at a pivotal crossroads and provide great opportunities for the world through its own high-quality development.

Managing own affairs well

The recommendations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the 15th Five-Year Plan have made building a modernized industrial system and reinforcing the foundations of the real economy a top priority, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at the conference.

To achieve the target, efforts will be made to upgrade traditional industries, cultivate and expand emerging and future industries, promote the high-quality development of the service sector, and build a modernized infrastructure system, Zheng said.

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun explained that the recommendations have stated, "We should promote advances in original innovation and breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields, facilitate full integration between technological and industrial innovation, pursue integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent, and advance the Digital China Initiative."

"We believe that after five more years of dedicated efforts, China's scientific and technological strength will take another major step forward. Scientific and technological innovation will play an even greater role in leading the development of new quality productive forces and promoting China's high-quality growth," Yin said.

The 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30) is crucial as the nation works to consolidate its foundations and advance across multiple fronts toward basically achieving socialist modernization by 2035. Thus, it is a critical period for the country to strive for breakthroughs in core technologies and thereby build the country into a sci-tech powerhouse, Li Chang'an, a professor at the Academy of China Open Economy Studies under the University of International Business and Economics, said on Friday.

In addition to making significant advancements in high-quality development, the plenum also made an arrangement in a specified chapter of the Communique on promoting high-standard opening-up. This reflects the high importance the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core attaches to opening-up, and sends a strong signal of China's commitment to opening-up and win-win cooperation, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said at the same conference.

Focusing on the service sector, efforts will be made to expand market access and areas of openness from 2026 to 2030. Moreover, the country will expand pilot programs to open up in value-added telecommunications, biotechnology, and wholly foreign-owned hospitals, while increasing openness in the education and cultural sectors in an orderly manner, Wang said.

While uncertainties and unforeseen factors are increasing in the world amid profound changes unseen in a century, globalization remains the trend. By taking the active initiative to promote high-level opening-up, the pledge is a clear demonstration of China's readiness to shoulder its responsibility as a major country and play an exemplary role over the next five years, Zhang Monan, a research fellow of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, told the Global Times on Friday.

One of the important outcomes is that the session deliberated over and adopted the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan, sending out the message that the consistency of China's policy and its steady economic growth and development prospect provide valuable certainty to this volatile world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

From the 14th Five-Year Plan to the 15th Five-Year Plan, China has shown its firm resolve and perseverance and spelled out the key to China's good governance. Looking forward, China, a confident and open country, will share opportunities and pursue common development with countries around the world, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Guo said.

Strong CPC leadership

At the session, a call was issued to the whole Party, the entire military, and Chinese people of all ethnic groups to rally more closely around the Party Central Committee with Xi at its core, work hard together toward the goal of basically realizing socialist modernization, and continue breaking new ground in the drive to build a great country and advance national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization, according to the communique of the fourth plenum.

The leadership of the CPC is the defining feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest strength of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Amid challenges, the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core is the source of confidence for today's China, Wang Yiwei, professor of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Friday.

With the strong leadership of the CPC, the significant advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the great efforts of the Chinese people pulling together, China is fully capable of achieving its goals during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, Wang said.

