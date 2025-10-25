MPD Makes Arrest In Armed Robbery

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Friday, October 25, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m., Third District officers responded for a report of a robbery in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, it was determined that the suspect brandished a firearm, physically assaulted the victims and demanded property. The victims complied and the suspect then fled the scene with the victim's property.

A short time later, officers were notified of an arrest involving an individual found to be in possession of a firearm. During the arrest, officers also recovered property matching the description if items taken during the earlier robbery.

As a result of the detective's investigation, 20-year-old Jalen Shelton of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or the person of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN 25162191

###

