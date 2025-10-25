Media And Migration: Challenging Negative Perceptions And Misinformation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Oyinkansola Akinmade, Olusegun Paul Adesanya & Thomas Chukwuka Omeh

Policy responses to media narratives

Media narratives profoundly shape migration policies, often reinforcing restrictive measures in the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa, through negative framing. In the UK, tabloid-driven Brexit sentiment led to the 2020 points-based system (Home Office, Citation2021 ). Australia's securitised framing sustains offshore detention, supported by 60 percent of the public (Gibson et al., Citation2019 ). South African media's 'job stealer' narrative drives deportation policy (Landau, Citation2019 ). Humanitarian counter-narratives, like The Guardian's asylum advocacy or South Africa's labour reform campaigns, promote inclusion but face mainstream dominance (Dempster & Hargrave, Citation2017; Steenkamp, Citation2021 ). Tunisia's media–policy partnerships show how responsible coverage reduces bias (Manoukhia, Citation2023 ).

Findings and discussion

This study adds to existing literature by incorporating African media contexts, presenting a broader perspective on how political, economic and cultural environments inform media portrayals of migration in both Global North and South settings (Berry et al., Citation2015; Esses et al., Citation2013 ). Misinformation intensifies negative migration discourse, especially on social media platforms like X, where misleading content, such as posts about a 'migrant flood' reached 10 million views in 2022, far outpacing the BBC's 2 million for verified reporting (Fletcher & Nielsen, Citation2017 ). In the UK, tabloid headlines contributed to public anxiety by using alarmist language to describe irregular migration.

For example, 2021 Channel crossings were described as an 'invasion', despite available data providing clearer context (Home Office, Citation2021 ). In South Africa, migrants are often linked to crime in media narratives, although this perception is not supported by national law enforcement figures (SAPS, Citation2022 ). Similarly, in Australia, migrants are frequently portrayed as burdens on welfare systems, overlooking official economic assessments that highlight their net contributions (Phillips, Citation2020 ). These depictions sustain public unease and continue to shape support for restrictive policies (Landau, Citation2019 ). Although independent journalism and fact-based platforms attempt to challenge such narratives, their influence remains constrained by dominant media channels (Fletcher & Nielsen, Citation2017 ).

Implications

The findings offer critical implications for media, policymakers and advocacy groups in fostering accurate and inclusive migration narratives.

Media outlets must implement rigorous fact-checking to counter misinformation, such as exaggerated migrant numbers or crime rates, ensuring migration-related statistics are verified before publication. Balanced reporting that incorporates migrant voices, policymakers and community perspectives can challenge stereotypes, as seen in counter-narratives by The Guardian and ABC News (Dempster & Hargrave, Citation2017 ). Journalist training on ethical migration reporting, combined with data-driven storytelling such as highlighting migrants' £3.2 billion fiscal contribution in the UK strengthens evidence-based narratives and promotes informed public discourse (ONS, Citation2022 ).

Policymakers should prioritise empirical data over sensationalist narratives to craft immigration policies that reflect realities, not fear-driven rhetoric. Collaborations with media, as demonstrated in Tunisia, can reduce bias and misinformation through responsible coverage (Manoukhia, Citation2023 ). Media literacy programmes are essential to equip the public with skills to identify falsehoods, fostering critical engagement. International cooperation via IOM frameworks enables sustainable solutions, addressing global migration challenges beyond media-influenced unilateral measures.

Advocacy groups are vital in promoting inclusive narratives. Partnerships with media can amplify factual content, as seen in South African efforts highlighting migrant contributions (Dodson, Citation2018 ). Digital campaigns, such as WhatsApp-based storytelling, counter smugglers' false promises and misinformation by sharing authentic migrant stories (Phillips, Citation2020 ). Community-based awareness programmes, such as Nigeria's Know Migration initiative, build resilience against xenophobia and foster diversity, reducing migration rumours by 30% (Office for National Statistics [ONS], Citation2025 ).

Conclusion

The media wield unparalleled influence in shaping migration narratives across the United Kingdom, Australia and South Africa, profoundly impacting public perceptions and policy decisions. Negative framing and misinformation, amplified by digital platforms, often foster xenophobia and justify restrictive policies, overshadowing migration's complex realities (Fletcher & Nielsen, Citation2017 ). Responsible journalism, grounded in empirical data, is critical to challenge myths and promote integration, as highlighted in global migration reports (UNDESA, Citation2023 ).

Oyinkansola Akinmade is with the Department of Mass Communication, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria, Olusegun Paul Adesanya is with the Department of International Relations and Diplomacy, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria & Thomas Chukwuka Omeh is with the Department of Intelligence and Security Studies, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria.

