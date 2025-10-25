Ruhullah Blasts NC Over Cross-Voting, Refuses To Campaign In Budgam

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar- Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, on Saturday announced that he will not campaign for his party in the upcoming Budgam by-polls, citing the NC's political and administrative failures in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters, Mehdi targeted the party leadership, accusing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of hiding the names of MLAs involved in alleged cross-voting during the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

“I have no knowledge of who voted for whom, but the Chief Minister seems to know and is deliberately not revealing the names,” Mehdi said.“This is not a private matter; it is public property. Credibility is built on people's trust and their votes. If wrongdoing occurred, citizens have a right to know who is innocent and who betrayed them.”

Mehdi criticised the NC for failing to honour the“strong and clear mandate” given by the people in the Assembly elections.“It has been a year, yet the party has failed to act independently and decisively. If it was not ready to fight this existential battle, why make promises during the elections?” he said, warning that citizens will eventually seek alternatives.

The MP also condemned internal misinformation and decisions attributed to him on social media.“Sometimes I feel there must be another Ruhullah out there making decisions for me. I have neither made such statements nor taken such decisions. My position remains unchanged,” he clarified.

On governance issues, Mehdi highlighted unresolved local concerns, particularly the long-pending student reservation issue. He said he had urged the party to address the matter before the by-polls, but the administration instead threatened protesting students.“We were elected to be under the pressure of the people, not to suppress them. A leader who listens grows stronger; one who ignores public demands mirrors dictatorship,” he said.