Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed that Kuwait dedicates special attention to its external relations that has reached the climax at the present time under aegis of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT - Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya said that the visit of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to Kuwait provided an opportunity to reaffirm the deep ties between Kuwait and the Swiss Confederation.
KUWAIT - Upgrading Kuwait's capital markets is a national priority in the path of the state's efforts aiming to enhance entrepreneurship and investment environment, Minister of Commerce and Industry said.
KUWAIT - First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah said that Kuwait's counter-drug security efforts have resulted in a 90 percent decline drug trafficking into the country this year compared to last year.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Navy is set to launch a live-ammunition exercise on Monday and Tuesday from 07:00 am to 06:00 pm local time, said the army.
MANAMA - The Kuwaiti champion Mohammad Al-Zaidan came top in the preliminary round of the Bahrain Motorcycle Championship Race (600-cc) held at Bahrain International Circuit.
KUWAIT - Kuwait SC defeated Lebanon's Al-Ansar team 3-2, in the opening match of Group A of the AFC Challenge League.
BEIRUT - An Israeli occupation air strike on a village in southern Lebanon killed one person, according to the health authorities.
CAIRO - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan underlined the significance of shoring up Gaza ceasefire to ensure regional security and stability. (end)
