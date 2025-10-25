Hezbollah Commander Killed In Israeli Drone Strike On S. Lebanon: Sources
Lebanon's official reported that the strike, taking place about half an hour past noon, targeted a car near the elementary school, on the Harouf-Jibchit road, in the Nabatieh area.
The Public Health Ministry's Emergency Operations Centre said, the attack killed one person and injured another, whereas a Lebanese army intelligence source said, the dead was named Zein Futouni, a commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, from the town of Hallousiyeh.
The Barbaric Israel Defence Forces confirmed the strike in a statement, saying, Futouni was an anti-tank commander from the Radwan Force, who was recently involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah's military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov 27, last year, largely halting clashes triggered by the Gaza war.
Still, the uncivilised Zionist Israeli army continues to conduct strikes in Lebanon, citing operations against Hezbollah“threats,” while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border.– NNN-NNA/MA'AN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment