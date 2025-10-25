Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hezbollah Commander Killed In Israeli Drone Strike On S. Lebanon: Sources

2025-10-25 08:04:24
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT/JERUSALEM, Oct 26 (NNN-NNA/MA'AN) – A Hezbollah commander was killed and another person injured yesterday, in a Zionist Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese and Israeli sources.

Lebanon's official reported that the strike, taking place about half an hour past noon, targeted a car near the elementary school, on the Harouf-Jibchit road, in the Nabatieh area.

The Public Health Ministry's Emergency Operations Centre said, the attack killed one person and injured another, whereas a Lebanese army intelligence source said, the dead was named Zein Futouni, a commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, from the town of Hallousiyeh.

The Barbaric Israel Defence Forces confirmed the strike in a statement, saying, Futouni was an anti-tank commander from the Radwan Force, who was recently involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah's military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov 27, last year, largely halting clashes triggered by the Gaza war.

Still, the uncivilised Zionist Israeli army continues to conduct strikes in Lebanon, citing operations against Hezbollah“threats,” while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border.– NNN-NNA/MA'AN

