Kremlin Develops New Guidelines To Influence Youth In Temporarily Occupied Territories Intelligence

The document advises occupiers and local collaborators to identify children who leave anti-Putin comments on social media, show interest in events in Ukraine, or simply read international sources. These children are recommended to undergo“re-eduction,” which in reality involves shaping a worldview distorted by Moscow's propaganda.

The guidelines stress limiting teenagers' access to historical materials, particularly regarding the Second World War. Instead, they propose imposing the propagandistic version of the so-called“great patriotic war” narrative, intended to embed Russian imperial ideology.

Children are to undergo regular ideological sessions aimed at fostering tolerance toward Russia's invasion of Ukraine and instilling values of obedience to the ruling regime.

The DIU emphasizes that such actions by the Kremlin are part of the genocide of the Ukrainian people. Aggressive propaganda targeting children with the aim of destroying their national identity constitutes a gross violation of international law.

The authors of the document are known to intelligence. They include Russian“educators” and“scholars” Irina Bobrakovskaya, Aleksandra Bykadrova, Sergey Ventzel, Olga Galanina, and Elena Malik.

The DIU underscores that the authors of these materials and all individuals involved in ideological pressure on Ukrainian children will face full and inevitable accountability.

As reported, pseudo-administrations in the temporarily occupied territories are forcing people to install“Russian world” satellite antennas that broadcast only Russian channels. Other television equipment has been deemed“unlicensed” and subject to replacement.

