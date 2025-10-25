Egyptian, Turkish Fms Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Reconstruction Efforts

MENAFN - IANS) Cairo, Oct 26 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have stressed the need to uphold the Gaza ceasefire to maintain regional stability.

In a phone call on Saturday, they discussed preparations for a Cairo-hosted international conference in November on Gaza's recovery and reconstruction, with Abdelatty urging Turkey's active participation and support.

He also noted ongoing Egypt-Turkey coordination in monitoring the truce alongside regional and international partners, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to building on the positive momentum in Egyptian–Turkish relations and agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation across political, economic, and investment sectors.

They also emphasised continued consultation and coordination on regional and international issues to serve the shared interests of both nations and promote peace and stability in the region.

Both Ministers agreed that closer diplomatic cooperation would strengthen security and advance their shared interests.

During the call, the two Ministers discussed the outcomes of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit and the recent agreement to end the war in Gaza, reached under the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Both sides stressed the importance of consolidating the ceasefire and maintaining calm as a foundation for achieving lasting regional stability.

The ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States, took effect on October 10.

Its first phase includes the exchange of prisoners and detainees, the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Despite the accord, both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the truce.

Minister Abdelatty underscored Egypt's commitment to the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, including a permanent cessation of hostilities and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian, medical, and relief assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He also underscored the importance of ongoing coordination between Egypt and Turkey in monitoring phases of the agreement, in collaboration with regional and international partners.