Thinkcarebelieve: Week 40 Of The Trump Presidency

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 40 of the Trump Presidency. Did you think we were going to slow down? Well we are not. Week 40 proves that America's strength and influence is only increasing and continuing to move forward into her Golden Future at a rapid pace. As the week closes, President Trump journeys to Asia for meetings in Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, with one stop in Qatar for refueling and an important get together with the Qatari President and Prime Minister on Air Force One to reinforce lasting Peace in the Middle East.

In ThinkCareBelieve's article, Week 40 is marked by increasing law enforcement operations busting open criminal rings and networks. Numerous arrests, guns and drugs seized, predators caught and children saved. The Trump Administration held a Homeland Security Task Force Roundtable Meeting sharing the incredible progress made so far such as 4 tactor trailer loads full of drugs, enough seized cocaine to fill a backyard swimming pool and the amount of fentanyl coming through our border has been cut in half. ODNI Tulsi Gabbard announced that President Trump is not messing around. As he stated,“Biden surrendered our country to the cartels... WE'RE TAKING IT BACK.” SecWar Hegseth has shared that 4 drug boats were blown out of the water this week. We are so grateful to have these toxic poisons taken off our streets, making our communities safer for our families and friends.

The article covers the government shutdown as the House shot down the Clean Continuing Resolution numerous times and have kept the government shut down for 25 days now. President Trump received another check from an anonymous donor for $130 Million to keep our military paid. Voting day is next week on Tuesday November 5th and there is a call for all Republicans to get out and vote in NJ (Ciattarelli for Governor) and PA (3 judges- Vote NO to Retention). Controversy over construction of the new White House Ballroom is bringing opinions and sparking conversations from all angles. The White House posted an historical record of prior construction projects by previous Presidents, such as a pool, basketball court and a bowling alley, not to mention, that the Ballroom Project was first announced on Meet the Press in Week 16 of the Trump Presidency. There will be no cost to the American people for the Ballroom, President Trump and private donors are paying for it.

In ThinkCareBelieve's article, things heated up when China flexed its economic muscles on the world, but President Trump cooled their jets by announcing that China may face a 155% tariff if no trade deal is reached by November 1.“They try to take advantage, but most countries do, but we have things well in hand.” He maintains there will be no trade war with China. If anyone has noticed, more and more products that we buy are made in countries other than China. That is American buying power and it is nothing to sneeze at. That's why all these trade agreements with other countries are exerting leverage on China to calm down and make deals. Case in point is the Billion Dollar Deal signed with Australia this week for Critical Minerals and Rare Earths. America's reliance on China is decreasing and that is good for a robust economic future for many countries. A meeting is set for President Trump and President Xi for next week. Russian sanctions increased on major Russian Oil Companies Lukoil and Rosneft this week, but President Putin insists they will be fine regardless of the sanctions.

The article shows how mortgage rates are the lowest they have been in all of 2025 and the Trump Administration announced this week that student loan debt will be forgiven for millions of borrowers under new Trump Administration Agreement. The September Consumer Price Index report was released this week which was a little bit lower than expected, but still no bad news there, and gas prices are still steadily dropping.

ThinkCareBelieve's article shows how despite more skirmish, history making efforts are still going forward for lasting durable Peace in the Middle East. President Trump told the press today,“We have a very strong PEACE in the Middle East, and I believe it has a good chance of being EVERLASTING. Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly...”

The article has information on how Canada is in hot water with President Trump over a protest over tariffs, apparently misrepresenting the words of President Ronald Reagan taken out of context. President Trump has halted all negotiations and levied a 10% tariff on Canada. Tech Companies Nvidia and TSMC unveiled the first Blackwell chip wafer made in the United States. This marks the production start of the world's most advanced AI GPU, named after mathematician David Blackwell-the first African American inducted into the National Academy of Sciences in 1965 for his pioneering work in game theory, probability, and statistics.

In the article, Transportation Secretary Duffy is concerned about losing air traffic controllers who are worried about future job security with possible future government shutdowns. He says it takes 2-3 years to get new ones trained. Not to worry too much, he said, he has a plan.

The article covers the FBI's announcement that Operation Summer Heat has taken down 28,000 violent criminals and now a major NBA gambling ring. 30+ arrests covering 11 states in 1 nationwide takedown with some major names on the arrest list with more to come. The FBI also put out a $500,000 reward for the January 6th Pipebomb Suspect who planted the bombs near the DNC that day. ODNI Tulsi Gabbard announced that they have captured a baby trafficker called“La Diabla” who lured pregnant women, preforming illegal C-Sections, harvesting organs and selling newborn babies.

ThinkCareBelieve wants everyone to know that the call to protect children is resounding stronger than ever. Rescue efforts are not decreasing due to the government shutdown, they are increasing. The facts coming out from these investigations and operations are shocking, about children. We've been trained not to think this was really happening. When we hear that hundreds of thousands of children are being trafficked in our country, it is hard to understand it, but it is true, and we have a duty to stand up to it. While rescue operations are taking place, we must speak out and insist these children be found and child trafficking ended, It's up to us to make it known that we know what they've been doing to children and we're not going to ignore it any longer.

It is evident that President Trump is a Protector of Children. He has spoken publicly against child trafficking ever since 2012 and consistently announces to criminal predators that their time is done. He backs it up with law enforcement action and operations that are dismantling trafficking rings and networks and rescuing children. He has established stricter punishments He means what he says and says what he means. HHS Secretary RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines revealed in an interview that First Lady Melania Trump has been quietly working to protect, save and reunite these children with their families.“She does it quietly. She doesn't need fanfare for it. But she really works hard.” Cheryl said.

The article shows that President Trump has committed to stop domestic terrorism in America's crime cleanup. DoJ and Acting US Attorney in California are now considering RICO charges against Antifa. NATO Secretary Mark Rutte praised President Trump for his peacemaking and crime fighting efforts in a press gaggle following his visit to the Oval Office this week. President Trump is set to meet with Brazilian President Lula da Silva next week when he gets back from Asia. What an exciting and intense week this has been and this is only a brief summary.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

