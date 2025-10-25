Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
International Relief Groups Warn Of Decades-Long War Debris In Gaza


2025-10-25 07:06:27
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) International relief organizations have warned of the long-term dangers posed by war remnants in the Gaza Strip, which could persist for 20 to 30 years.
According to Euronews, Explosive Ordnance Disposal expert Nick Orr from Humanity & Inclusion described Gaza as a "terrifying minefield with no clear map."
Orr added that his seven-member team will begin next week surveying critical infrastructure sites, such as hospitals and bakeries, to identify dangerous ordnance locations.
He noted that the problem extends underground, comparing the situation to post-World War II British cities, emphasizing, "If we are talking about complete clearance, that will never happen. We will continue to find these explosives for generations to come."

Jordan News Agency

