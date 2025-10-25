International Relief Groups Warn Of Decades-Long War Debris In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) International relief organizations have warned of the long-term dangers posed by war remnants in the Gaza Strip, which could persist for 20 to 30 years.According to Euronews, Explosive Ordnance Disposal expert Nick Orr from Humanity & Inclusion described Gaza as a "terrifying minefield with no clear map."Orr added that his seven-member team will begin next week surveying critical infrastructure sites, such as hospitals and bakeries, to identify dangerous ordnance locations.He noted that the problem extends underground, comparing the situation to post-World War II British cities, emphasizing, "If we are talking about complete clearance, that will never happen. We will continue to find these explosives for generations to come."