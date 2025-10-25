Jordan University Hospital Hosts Hearaide Team To Support Hearing-Impaired Individuals

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) The Jordan University Hospital hosted on Saturday a delegation from HearAide, a US-based organization that provides hearing healthcare locally and globally, led by audiologist Dr. Randa Shousher and including 15 participants from the United States and other countries, as part of a humanitarian initiative aimed at improving the quality of life for hearing-impaired individuals.The team collaborated with the hospital's audiology and ENT (ear, nose, and throat) departments, alongside volunteer medical students, to provide free hearing assessments and fit modern hearing aids at no cost to 25 beneficiaries. The initiative reflects the hospital's commitment to community service and its humanitarian role.Hospital Director Dr. Nader Bsoul praised HearAide and the medical team and students for their efforts in making the initiative successful, emphasizing that serving people is central to the hospital's mission and highlighting the importance of building humanitarian partnerships to enhance healthcare quality and achieve social health equity.Consultant in ENT and Audiology Dr. Margaret Zreikat described the initiative as an exemplary model of humanitarian and medical cooperation, enabling individuals to integrate effectively and confidently into society. She noted that providing hearing aids to low-income beneficiaries helps improve their daily communication and overall quality of life.