Palestinian Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Strike In Gaza's Nuseirat Camp

Gaza, Oct. 25 (Petra) A Palestinian was killed and several others injured Saturday evening after Israeli forces struck a civilian vehicle near Al-Shuhada School in Nuseirat Camp, central Gaza Strip.Palestinian sources reported that the strike on the vehicle in the vicinity of the school resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

