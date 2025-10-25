Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Killed, Others Injured In Israeli Strike In Gaza's Nuseirat Camp


Gaza, Oct. 25 (Petra) A Palestinian was killed and several others injured Saturday evening after Israeli forces struck a civilian vehicle near Al-Shuhada School in Nuseirat Camp, central Gaza Strip.
Palestinian sources reported that the strike on the vehicle in the vicinity of the school resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

