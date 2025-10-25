UN Women Representative Visits Royal Jordanian Navy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) UN Women representative in Jordan Nicolas Burniat visited the Royal Jordanian Navy (RJN) on Saturday, where he was received by the force commander in the presence of the Director of Military Women Affairs in the Jordan Armed Forces.The visiting delegation received a briefing on the RJN's achievements in empowering women and integrating gender perspectives into naval military operations. Discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation to further develop the role of women in military sectors.The meeting also highlighted the importance of partnerships with international organizations to exchange expertise and knowledge and to continue supporting initiatives that promote women's responsibilities and roles across various fields.Burniat praised RJN' efforts in women's empowerment and affirmed the continuation of collaboration with the Jordan Armed Forces to support gender equality and women's advancement, including in the maritime sector.These efforts align with Jordan's National Action Plan for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security (JONAP), which includes a gender integration strategy as a national policy framework within the Armed Forces, reflecting Jordan's ongoing commitment to national and regional security and stability.