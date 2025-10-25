Around 50,000 Residents Of Lviv Left Without Water Due To Pipeline Accident

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the Lviv City Council on Telegram.

“Currently, about 50,000 Lviv residents are without water - that's 10% of the city, specifically parts of the Zaliznychnyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. As soon as we know the exact time when water supply will be restored, we will immediately inform the public,” the statement reads.

It is noted that emergency crews and the management of Lvivvodokanal are working on-site. Drinking water is being delivered by water trucks, and this service will continue until the system is fully restored.

The city council explained that after the pipes are emptied, water is reintroduced under pressure, which causes hydraulic shocks and new bursts in the weakest sections of older pipes.

“The cost of completely replacing all pipelines in Lviv exceeds 10 billion hryvnias,” the city authorities clarified.

As previously reported, on October 20, water supply was suspended for parts of Kyivskyi and Khadzhibeyskyi districts in Odesa due to a pipeline accident.