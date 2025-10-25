Trump Says No Meeting With Putin Until Peace Deal Within Each

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the U.S. President made the statement while answering journalists' questions aboard his plane during a stopover in Qatar on his way to South Korea.

"You have to know that we're going to make a deal, I'm not going to be wasting my time," Trump said, evidently referring to a potential ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine.

He added that he has always had very good relations with Putin, but the current situation has been disappointing for him.

When asked whether he would discuss China's purchase of Russian oil with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during the South Korea meeting, Trump said:“I might discuss it.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Trump explained that he canceled his planned meeting with Putin in Budapest because he didn't want to have a“wasted meeting”.