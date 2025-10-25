New Russian Transit Base Discovered In Mariupol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, on Telegram.

"A new base has been discovered in Mariupol. The Russians have established themselves in the central district – on Nikolske Highway, near the exit toward Zaporizhzhia (via Polohy)," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, it functions as a transit base, located on the site of former food warehouses. The occupiers use it for brief stops during the transfer of equipment and personnel.

Previously, it was reported that over three months in Mariupol, the occupiers built a house for military school staff, while thousands of residents are still waiting for housing that had been destroyed by Russia in 2022.

