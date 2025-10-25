Europe Must Truly Stand Beside Ukraine, Not Behind It Retired Austrian General

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Austrian military expert and retired Brigadier General of the Austrian Armed Forces Gerald Karner expressed this view in an interview with Ukrinform.

“The decisive factor is strengthening the air defense system. This must be the focus of support from Europe, the United States, and NATO. At the same time, it is extremely important that Ukraine continues to develop its own defense industry, including logistics, repair, and restoration of equipment, and protect it. Equally important is that Europe clearly shows that it truly stands beside Ukraine, not behind it. This is a fundamental difference,” he said.

According to Karner, Europe responds slowly because coordinating the work of 27 governments is not easy. However,“once the system starts working, it operates effectively and produces results.”

“I think Ukraine will feel this, at the latest, by next year,” the expert said.

In his assessment, judging by recent news from Brussels, this system is indeed beginning to function.

“European defense industry capacities are increasing, and support for Ukraine is becoming more systematic. Europe is more actively purchasing American weapon systems that are then transferred to Ukraine. The latest decisions of the European Council clearly indicate this. Officially, they concern 'strengthening defense on the eastern flank' of the EU and NATO, but in practice this also means simplifying weapons deliveries to Ukraine,” Karner stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, EU leaders in their conclusions on European defense and security following the Brussels summit confirmed the need for close cooperation with Ukraine and its integration into Europe's defense industry.