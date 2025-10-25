Largest Global Gathering Of Airport Leaders To Convene In Toronto

Over 2,500 delegates gather for the 2025 ACI-NA and ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA – Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) and ACI World will host the 2025 ACI-NA & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition

“The 2025 Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition will once again bring together airport leaders, policymakers, and industry partners from across the globe to discuss the most pressing issues facing the aviation industry,” said ACI-NA president and CEO Kevin M. Burke.“From infrastructure investment and workforce development to cybersecurity and the ever-evolving passenger experience, this event provides an unmatched opportunity to collaborate on the issues and other opportunities shaping the future of air travel.”

“We're ready to welcome the world to the most important global gathering of airport leaders,” said ACI World director-general Justin Erbacci.“Air travel is surging–on track for 9.8 billion journeys this year and projected to reach 18.9 billion by 2047. Meeting this growth requires global collaboration, making this event–a gathering that brings diverse perspectives together–more relevant than ever. The 2025 Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition will generate ideas and solutions that can become measurable outcomes for travellers and communities.”

“As a vital economic engine for both the region and the country, Toronto Pearson understands that airports are essential nodes in the global network of air travel – each one a star in the constellation of connectivity, demanding constant innovation,” said Deborah Flint, president and CEO of Toronto Pearson.“This week, we are proud to host some of the industry's most dynamic leaders and business partners here in Toronto, as we work together to shape the future of aviation.”

The conference will feature distinguished leaders from across the global airport community and showcase the latest innovations shaping the future of aviation. This year's event will feature keynote addresses from Colonel Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian Commander of the International Space Station, a decorated astronaut, test pilot, bestselling author, and global advocate for innovation and leadership, and David Frum, political analyst, writer at The Atlantic, New York Times bestselling author, and former speechwriter to President George W. Bush, who will deliver the closing keynote address.

The 2025 ACI-NA and ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition will feature a sold-out trade show floor with more than 180 exhibitors and is expected to draw more than 2,500 airport industry professionals.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will serve as a supporting host airport. Airport Dimensions, ADB Safegate, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks, HNTB, Lyft, PSA Management, Plaza Premium Group, Ricondo, and SSP America are executive-level sponsors for 2025.

The post Largest global gathering of airport leaders to convene in Toronto appeared first on Caribbean News Global.

A full agenda and additional conference details can be found on the