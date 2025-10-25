Credifence Expands Consumer Security Line With RFID Blocking Card Featuring Passive Cybershield Technology For Contactless Payment Protection

Austin, Oct. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide financial, legal, or security advice. Product performance and user experience may vary. Always verify details through the official Credifence website before making a purchase. This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

Credifence Expands Consumer Identity Protection Portfolio with Launch of RFID Blocking Card Technology

Credifence introduces RFID blocking card utilizing CyberShield technology for 13.56 MHz signal disruption

Product launch responds to rising consumer adoption of contactless payment technology and associated security considerations

Technical specifications detail 5cm protective radius, passive operation, and three-year operational lifespan

Market analysis indicates growing consumer demand for convenient RFID protection solutions beyond traditional blocking wallets Product availability includes international distribution with 30-day satisfaction guarantee policy

TLDR: Credifence has launched an RFID blocking card featuring passive CyberShield technology that creates a 5cm protective radius to disrupt 13.56 MHz RFID and NFC signals from contactless payment cards, passports, and identification documents. The ultra-slim card design allows integration into existing wallets without requiring batteries or charging, addressing consumer demand for convenient identity protection solutions as contactless payment adoption continues to expand globally. Additional information about the Credifence RFID blocking card is available through the company's website.

Market Context: Rising Adoption of Contactless Payment Technology Drives Security Product Demand

The global contactless payment market has experienced significant expansion in recent years, with industry analysts reporting that contactless transactions now represent a substantial portion of card-based payments in developed economies. Financial institutions have issued hundreds of millions of contactless-enabled credit and debit cards utilizing 13.56 MHz RFID technology, fundamentally changing how consumers conduct daily transactions.

This widespread adoption of tap-to-pay technology has created corresponding consumer interest in understanding and managing the security implications of radio frequency-enabled payment cards. While major card networks implement multiple security layers including encryption and dynamic authentication codes, consumers increasingly seek supplementary protection measures that address theoretical vulnerabilities associated with wireless payment technology.

Market research indicates that consumer awareness of RFID technology and its security considerations has grown substantially, driven by increased media coverage of digital security topics and general heightened concern about identity protection in an increasingly connected environment. This awareness has translated into measurable demand for RFID protection products across various consumer segments, particularly among frequent travelers and urban professionals who regularly navigate crowded public spaces. Companies like Credifence have entered this growing market segment with solutions designed to address consumer security concerns. Additional context about the RFID protection product category is available through industry resources and consumer education materials.

The Federal Trade Commission continues to provide consumer education resources about identity theft prevention, acknowledging multiple vectors through which personal and financial information may be compromised. While large-scale documented cases of RFID-specific payment card fraud remain limited relative to other fraud methodologies, security researchers have demonstrated technical feasibility of signal interception under controlled conditions, contributing to consumer interest in preventive measures.

Disclosure: While RFID skimming represents a theoretical vulnerability in contactless payment systems, consumers should evaluate security product purchases based on their individual risk assessment and understanding that comprehensive financial security requires multiple protective strategies beyond any single product category.

Product Launch: Credifence RFID Blocking Card Technical Specifications and Design Philosophy

Credifence has developed its RFID blocking card as a response to identified consumer demand for RFID protection solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing daily routines without requiring wholesale replacement of personal accessories. The product represents the company's entry into the consumer identity protection category with a focus on passive technology that eliminates maintenance requirements.

The technical architecture of the Credifence RFID blocking card centers on what the company designates as CyberShield technology, a passive electronic system designed to disrupt 13.56 MHz high-frequency RFID and NFC signals within a specified radius. Unlike active electronic devices requiring power sources, the card operates continuously through passive components that function without batteries, charging, or electronic activation procedures.

Technical specifications for the Credifence product include:

Physical Design: The card measures 1.1mm in thickness with CR80 standard dimensions × matching conventional credit card specifications to ensure compatibility with existing wallet designs and card slot configurations.

Protection Mechanism: According to manufacturer specifications, the card generates a 5cm protective radius designed to disrupt RFID and NFC communication attempts from external readers. The mechanism operates on passive electronic principles, creating signal interference that prevents successful query-response exchanges between unauthorized readers and protected cards within the specified radius.

Operational Parameters: The device targets 13.56 MHz frequency, which encompasses the standard operating frequency for contactless payment cards issued by major financial institutions, biometric passports, enhanced driver's licenses, public transit cards, building access credentials, and hotel keycard systems.

Durability Engineering: Construction includes waterproof and tear-resistant materials selected for extended operational lifespan under typical wallet conditions. The manufacturer reports an expected functional lifespan exceeding three years based on materials testing and component stability analysis.

User Interface: The product requires no activation procedures, setup configurations, or ongoing maintenance. Functionality initiates automatically when positioned within a wallet containing RFID-enabled cards, with no user intervention required for continued operation.

Compatibility Profile: The blocking mechanism applies to all items utilizing 13.56 MHz RFID technology positioned within the protective radius. Protected items retain full functionality when removed from the wallet for authorized use at legitimate card readers and access systems.

The development approach emphasizes minimal disruption to existing consumer behaviors, allowing users to maintain their preferred wallet accessories while adding RFID signal protection through a single card addition rather than requiring complete accessory replacement or individual card sleeve management. Consumers seeking detailed technical specifications can access comprehensive product information through the Credifence website.

Consumer Identity Protection Market: Industry Trends and Product Category Evolution

The consumer identity protection product category has evolved substantially over the past decade, transitioning from specialized security products marketed to niche audiences toward mainstream consumer adoption driven by increased digital payment infrastructure and heightened awareness of data security issues.

Industry analysis indicates that the RFID blocking product segment has experienced growth corresponding to contactless payment card penetration rates in consumer markets. As financial institutions transitioned from magnetic stripe and chip-and-PIN cards to contactless-enabled cards as standard issue, consumer education about RFID technology and its security implications expanded through multiple channels including financial institution communications, media coverage, and consumer advocacy resources.

The product category encompasses multiple form factors including RFID blocking wallets, individual card sleeves, passport holders, and single-card blocking devices. Each category segment addresses different consumer preferences regarding price points, aesthetic considerations, and willingness to modify existing accessory usage patterns. Market data suggests that consumers demonstrate varying levels of price sensitivity and feature prioritization when evaluating RFID protection options.

Security industry analysis emphasizes that RFID protection products represent one component of comprehensive identity protection strategies rather than standalone solutions. Cybersecurity professionals consistently recommend layered security approaches that combine physical security measures with digital security practices including strong authentication procedures, regular financial monitoring, and awareness of social engineering tactics that represent more prevalent fraud vectors than technical RFID vulnerabilities.

Consumer research indicates that purchase motivations for RFID blocking products vary across demographic segments, with frequent international travelers, urban professionals navigating high-density public spaces, and privacy-conscious consumers representing significant market segments. Product selection criteria typically include effectiveness claims, convenience factors, aesthetic integration with existing accessories, price considerations, and brand reputation or third-party validation.

The regulatory environment for RFID blocking product marketing emphasizes truthful advertising standards, appropriate substantiation for performance claims, and clear disclosure of product limitations. Consumer protection authorities monitor the category for misleading representations about threat prevalence or exaggerated effectiveness claims that may not align with documented fraud patterns or technical testing results.

Disclosure: Consumers should evaluate RFID blocking products based on their individual security priorities and understanding that identity protection requires comprehensive strategies addressing multiple potential vulnerability points beyond contactless card technology.

Product Distribution and Consumer Adoption Metrics

Credifence reports that its RFID blocking card has achieved distribution across multiple international markets including North America, the United Kingdom, European Union member states, Australia, and New Zealand. The company utilizes fulfillment infrastructure in China for manufacturing and primary distribution, with logistics networks established to serve diverse geographic territories.

According to company data, the product has accumulated over 1,800 verified customer reviews through the company's e-commerce platform, with an aggregate rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. This feedback volume indicates measurable market acceptance during the product's commercial availability period, though individual experiences with any consumer product vary based on numerous factors including use patterns, expectations, and specific application contexts.

The company reports particular market penetration among consumer segments including international business travelers, urban commuters utilizing public transportation systems, and privacy-conscious consumers seeking supplementary security measures for contactless payment cards and identification documents. Geographic sales data indicates strongest adoption in markets with high contactless payment infrastructure penetration and elevated consumer awareness of digital security topics.

Distribution channels for Credifence products focus primarily on direct-to-consumer e-commerce through the company's dedicated website. This distribution model allows the company to maintain pricing control, provide detailed product education, and establish direct customer relationships for support purposes. The company reports that this approach aligns with broader consumer trends toward online purchasing for specialty security and technology products.

Customer support infrastructure includes multilingual assistance capabilities through email, telephone, and online communication channels. The company maintains a 30-day satisfaction guarantee policy permitting product returns within specified timeframes, a standard practice in the direct-to-consumer e-commerce sector designed to reduce purchase hesitation and build consumer confidence in product quality.

The company indicates that product inventory remains available for immediate order fulfillment, with typical delivery timeframes ranging from 5 to 20 business days depending on destination geography and potential customs processing requirements for international shipments. Customers in various jurisdictions may be subject to import duties, value-added taxes, or other charges determined by destination country regulations, with such charges representing the responsibility of the purchasing consumer rather than included in product pricing. Current availability status can be verified through Credifence's official platform.

Disclosure: Customer review data represents feedback from purchasers who voluntarily submitted evaluations and may not reflect experiences of all product users. Individual results with any security product vary based on multiple factors including proper usage, specific threat environments, and individual expectations.

Understanding RFID Technology: Consumer Education and Security Considerations

Radio Frequency Identification technology operates through electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects or embedded in cards and documents. In consumer payment applications, RFID technology enables contactless transactions through near-field communication between payment cards and authorized terminal readers.

The 13.56 MHz frequency utilized by contactless payment cards represents the high-frequency RFID spectrum specifically allocated for near-field communication applications. This frequency provides sufficient range for convenient payment terminal interactions while theoretically limiting unintended communication distance compared to ultra-high frequency RFID systems used in supply chain and logistics applications.

Contactless payment cards contain embedded microchips and antennas that respond to interrogation signals from compatible readers. When positioned within communication range of an authorized payment terminal, the card receives power through electromagnetic induction and transmits encrypted transaction data. Modern payment cards implement security features including dynamic cryptograms that change with each transaction, preventing simple replay attacks even if communication were intercepted.

Security researchers have examined theoretical vulnerabilities in RFID payment systems, demonstrating that under controlled laboratory conditions, specialized equipment can detect and attempt communication with contactless cards from distances exceeding the intended operational range of legitimate payment terminals. These demonstrations have contributed to consumer awareness of RFID technology and generated interest in supplementary protection measures, though documented cases of widespread exploitation remain limited in publicly available fraud statistics.

Financial institutions and payment networks maintain multiple security layers for contactless transactions including transaction value limits that trigger additional authentication requirements, real-time fraud monitoring systems, and zero-liability policies that protect consumers from unauthorized charges. These institutional protections operate independently of any consumer-implemented physical security measures.

Consumer options for managing RFID security concerns include various product categories such as specialized wallets with integrated shielding materials, individual card sleeves utilizing conductive fabrics or metals, passport holders for RFID-enabled travel documents, and blocking cards designed to disrupt signal transmission within a specified radius. Each product category addresses different consumer preferences regarding convenience, aesthetics, coverage scope, and integration with existing accessories. Detailed comparisons of various RFID protection approaches are available through educational resources at .

Educational resources from consumer protection agencies emphasize that identity protection requires comprehensive approaches addressing multiple potential vulnerability points. While RFID protection products address one specific technical consideration, consumers should also implement practices including regular financial monitoring, secure password management, cautious handling of personal information, and awareness of social engineering tactics that represent more prevalent fraud methodologies.

Credifence Product Specifications and Technical Details

The Credifence RFID blocking card incorporates the following technical specifications according to manufacturer documentation:

Physical Dimensions: The card measures 1.1mm in thickness, matching the profile of standard credit cards and allowing it to fit in conventional wallet card slots without creating noticeable bulk. The card dimensions follow standard CR80 format × ensuring compatibility with wallet designs worldwide.

Protection Radius: The manufacturer specifies a 5cm (approximately 2 inches) protective radius emanating from the card's position within the wallet. This radius is designed to encompass multiple cards stored in typical wallet configurations, providing simultaneous protection for credit cards, debit cards, identification documents, and other RFID-enabled items within range.

Frequency Coverage: The card specifically targets 13.56 MHz high-frequency RFID and NFC signals, which represent the standard frequency used by contactless payment cards, modern passports, transit cards, hotel keycards, and many access control systems. This frequency range covers the vast majority of consumer RFID applications requiring protection.

Operational Lifespan: Credifence reports that the card is designed to maintain its protective functionality for three or more years of regular use. The passive technology contains no batteries or electronic components requiring replacement, with the protective capability theoretically persisting as long as the card's physical structure remains intact.

Durability Features: The card construction includes waterproof and tear-proof materials designed to withstand typical wallet conditions including moisture exposure, temperature variations, and mechanical stress from regular handling. The card reportedly maintains its slim profile and functionality throughout its operational lifespan without degradation.

Activation Requirements: The card requires no setup, activation, charging, or maintenance. According to the manufacturer, users simply place the card in their wallet alongside their contactless cards, and the CyberShield technology immediately begins providing protective coverage.

Compatibility: The card works with all items utilizing 13.56 MHz RFID technology, including but not limited to contactless credit cards, debit cards, smart passports, enhanced driver's licenses, building access cards, public transportation cards, and hotel keycards. The protection does not interfere with the normal functioning of these cards when removed from the wallet for legitimate use.

Product Availability and Commercial Terms

The Credifence RFID blocking card is available for purchase through the company's e-commerce platform at The company reports current inventory availability with immediate order processing capability for customers in served geographic markets.

Rara Digital UAB periodically offers promotional pricing programs as part of its customer acquisition and market penetration strategies. Current pricing information and any active promotional campaigns can be verified through the company's official website, as pricing structures may change based on business considerations, inventory management, and competitive market dynamics.

Pricing Disclosure: Promotional pricing, discount percentages, and product availability are subject to change without notice based on business requirements. Consumers should verify current prices, applicable shipping costs, taxes, and availability directly through official company channels before making purchase decisions. Pricing information in this release reflects conditions at time of publication and may not represent future pricing structures.

The purchase transaction includes a 30-day satisfaction guarantee policy consistent with consumer protection standards for remote purchases. Customers who are unsatisfied with product performance may initiate return procedures by contacting customer support within 30 days of delivery date and following specified return protocols. The return policy requires products to be returned in unused condition to qualify for full refunds, with customers responsible for return shipping costs except in cases involving defective merchandise.

International shipping services extend to multiple countries including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, European Union member states, New Zealand, and Australia. Delivery timeframes typically range from 5 to 20 business days depending on destination geography, customs processing requirements, and logistics network conditions. The company notes that products ship from fulfillment centers in China, and international customers should be aware that customs duties, import taxes, or value-added taxes may apply depending on destination country regulations.

Customer support infrastructure operates through multiple contact channels including email correspondence at... and telephone support at +1 (251) 351-5695. Support services address inquiries regarding product specifications, order status, return procedures, and technical assistance with product usage.

The product warranty covers manufacturing defects and materials quality for a two-year period from purchase date. Warranty coverage does not extend to damage resulting from misuse, normal wear patterns, or accidental damage. Customers seeking warranty service should contact customer support with relevant documentation including proof of purchase, product photographs if applicable, and description of observed defects.

Important Consumer Information and Compliance Disclosures

Consumers considering the purchase of RFID blocking products should understand the following important information:

Product Limitations: RFID blocking cards and similar products address one specific vector of potential payment card fraud. These products do not protect against other forms of financial fraud including data breaches at merchants, phishing attacks, malware on personal devices, physical card theft, or fraud resulting from compromised account credentials. Comprehensive financial security requires multiple protective measures beyond RFID blocking alone.

Effectiveness Considerations: While the manufacturer provides specifications for the Credifence RFID blocking card, actual protective effectiveness may vary based on factors including wallet type, card positioning, the number of cards in the wallet, wallet material, and environmental interference. Users should verify protection through testing if they have specific security requirements. Testing methodologies and troubleshooting guidance are available through Credifence support resources.

Medical Device Disclaimer: The Credifence RFID blocking card is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. While the card blocks RFID signals from contactless payment cards and identification documents, it is not designed or tested for interference with medical devices. Individuals with implanted medical devices should consult with their healthcare providers regarding any concerns about RFID or electromagnetic interference.

No Guarantee Against Fraud: While RFID blocking products may reduce certain vulnerabilities associated with contactless payment technology, no security product can provide absolute protection against all forms of fraud or theft. The manufacturer and distributors do not guarantee that use of the product will prevent fraudulent charges, identity theft, or other financial crimes. Users remain responsible for monitoring their accounts and practicing comprehensive security measures.

Warranty Information: The product includes a standard two-year manufacturer's warranty covering defects in materials or workmanship. The warranty does not cover damage resulting from misuse, neglect, or normal wear and tear. Customers should retain proof of purchase and contact customer support to initiate warranty claims. Complete warranty terms are available at .

Return Policy Compliance: The 30-day satisfaction guarantee requires customers to follow specific procedures including contacting customer support, obtaining a return authorization code, and shipping products to designated return addresses. Returns must be in unused condition with original packaging to qualify for full refunds. Customers are responsible for return shipping costs except in cases of defective products.

Regulatory Compliance: Consumers should be aware that the product is manufactured in China and distributed internationally. Credifence operates under Rara Digital UAB, a Lithuanian company. Products may be subject to various regional regulations and import requirements depending on the destination country.

Technical Information and Consumer Guidance

Understanding RFID Signal Interception Mechanisms

RFID signal interception involves unauthorized RFID readers attempting to communicate with contactless payment cards or identification documents containing RFID chips. These unauthorized readers emit radio frequency signals designed to trigger responses from RFID-enabled cards within communication range, similar to how legitimate payment terminals interact with contactless cards during authorized tap-to-pay transactions. Security researchers have demonstrated technical feasibility of such interception under controlled laboratory conditions, though documented cases of widespread RFID-specific payment card fraud remain limited in publicly available statistics compared to other fraud methodologies.

Contactless Payment Card Security Architecture

Modern contactless payment cards incorporate multiple security features designed to prevent unauthorized transactions. These features typically include encrypted communication protocols, dynamic security codes that change with each transaction to prevent replay attacks, and transaction value limits that may trigger additional verification requirements. Major card networks provide zero-liability fraud protection policies for unauthorized charges. However, security researchers have identified theoretical vulnerabilities that have contributed to consumer interest in supplementary physical protection measures. Detailed information about how the Credifence RFID blocking card addresses these concerns is available through the company's technical documentation.

RFID and NFC Technology Relationship

Near Field Communication represents a subset of RFID technology specifically engineered for short-range communication, typically effective within approximately 4 centimeters. Contactless payment cards utilize NFC operating at 13.56 MHz frequency for tap-to-pay transaction processing. While NFC functions as a specialized form of RFID, it incorporates additional protocols and security features specific to proximity-based data exchange applications. RFID blocking products targeting 13.56 MHz frequency address both general RFID and NFC signal types.

Consumer Testing Methodology for RFID Protection Products

Consumers can perform basic functionality verification by attempting tap-to-pay transactions with contactless cards while positioned in wallets containing RFID blocking devices. If blocking functions effectively, payment terminals should not detect cards for transaction processing while cards remain in wallets. When cards are removed from wallets, normal functionality should resume at payment terminals. This testing provides basic confirmation of blocking capability, though it does not guarantee protection against all potential unauthorized scanning devices or configurations. Additional testing guidance and troubleshooting resources are available at .

Items Utilizing 13.56 MHz RFID Technology

Consumer items commonly employing 13.56 MHz RFID technology include contactless credit cards, contactless debit cards, biometric passports issued by numerous countries, enhanced driver's licenses in certain jurisdictions, public transit cards with stored value functionality, building access credentials, hotel keycards, and certain identification documents. Consumers should evaluate their personal risk assessment and document sensitivity when determining whether RFID blocking provides meaningful benefit for their specific situation and use patterns. Compatibility information for specific card types is available through Credifence product documentation.

Corporate Information: About Credifence

Credifence operates as a consumer security brand under Rara Digital UAB, a limited liability company registered in the Republic of Lithuania under company registration number 306641699. The parent company's registered office is located at Gedimino pr. 20, LT-01103, Vilnius, Lithuania. Credifence operates in the consumer security products sector, with the RFID blocking card representing the brand's primary product in the identity protection category.

The company's business model focuses on direct-to-consumer e-commerce distribution for specialty security and technology products. This approach allows Credifence to maintain direct customer relationships, provide detailed product education through owned digital properties, and gather customer feedback for product development purposes.

Manufacturing partnerships are established with facilities in China that comply with applicable safety and quality standards for consumer electronic products. Credifence reports implementing quality control procedures throughout the production and fulfillment process to maintain product consistency and customer satisfaction standards.

Product development philosophy emphasizes solutions that integrate into existing consumer behaviors rather than requiring significant lifestyle modifications. The Credifence RFID blocking card exemplifies this approach by functioning within users' current wallet accessories rather than necessitating complete accessory replacement, addressing identified market demand for low-friction security solutions.

Customer support operations include capabilities for assisting consumers across multiple languages and time zones, reflecting the international distribution scope of company operations. Support infrastructure handles product inquiries, technical assistance, order tracking, and resolution of customer concerns through established service protocols.

For additional information about Credifence RFID blocking card products, technical specifications, or customer support services, interested parties may access comprehensive resources at or contact customer service at... or telephone +1 (251) 351-5695.

Additional Resources for Consumers and Media

Consumers seeking additional information about the Credifence RFID blocking card, including detailed technical specifications, compatibility information, and current availability, can access comprehensive resources through the company's digital platform. The website provides educational content about RFID technology, contactless payment security considerations, and guidance for selecting appropriate identity protection solutions based on individual needs and risk profiles.

Media representatives, industry analysts, and potential retail partners interested in learning more about Credifence product offerings, distribution opportunities, or corporate information may contact the company's customer support department for appropriate routing to relevant departments. Product samples for editorial evaluation may be available upon request for qualified media publications.

Technical support resources for existing customers include setup guidance, troubleshooting assistance, and warranty service information. The customer support team maintains operational hours across multiple time zones to serve the company's international customer base.

Consumers interested in verifying current promotional offerings, international shipping availability to specific destinations, or detailed return policy terms should consult the official Credifence website for the most up-to-date information, as commercial terms and geographic service areas may evolve based on business requirements and regulatory considerations.

Where to Learn More About Credifence RFID Protection Technology

Credifence maintains comprehensive digital resources for consumers evaluating RFID protection options:

Product Information: Detailed specifications, compatibility charts, and technical documentation are available at , providing consumers with the information necessary to make informed purchasing decisions based on their specific security requirements and device compatibility needs.

Educational Resources: The company provides consumer education materials explaining RFID technology fundamentals, contactless payment security landscape, identity protection best practices, and guidance for implementing layered security approaches. These resources help consumers understand how RFID blocking products fit within comprehensive identity protection strategies.

Customer Support: Direct assistance is available through multiple channels for consumers with questions about product functionality, compatibility with specific card types, troubleshooting guidance, or order support. Contact information and support hours are maintained on the Credifence website.

Current Availability: Real-time inventory status, active promotional programs, international shipping options, and estimated delivery timeframes can be verified through the official e-commerce platform. Consumers should consult current information before making purchase decisions, as availability and commercial terms may change based on business requirements.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or general corporate information about Credifence and its parent company Rara Digital UAB, interested parties should contact... or call +1 (251) 351-5695 for appropriate routing to relevant departments.

Final Compliance Statement

This press release contains information about the Credifence RFID blocking card for informational purposes only. The content should not be considered as financial advice, security advice, or professional recommendations regarding fraud prevention strategies. Consumers should conduct independent research and consult with qualified professionals regarding their personal security needs and financial protection measures.

Individual results with RFID blocking products may vary based on numerous factors including product placement, wallet configuration, environmental conditions, and the specific types of RFID-enabled items being protected. No security product can guarantee complete protection against all forms of fraud, theft, or unauthorized access.

The manufacturer does not make claims that RFID blocking products will prevent specific instances of fraud or financial loss. Users remain responsible for comprehensive account monitoring, secure password practices, and awareness of evolving fraud techniques beyond RFID vulnerabilities.

