Programme Insights: Global Cities Summit At Expo City Dubai To Tackle Key Issues Facing Urban Centres

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI,October 2025 – Expo City Dubai will welcome the world's largest, most diverse gatherings of mayors and city and business leaders at the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors' Forum, focused on pressing themes and deep-diving into topics designed to address the challenges facing cities worldwide.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the global cities summit will see a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings, including three dedicated gatherings for the mayors of Africa, the Arab world and Brazil, reinforcing Dubai and Expo City's position as a hub for purposeful, impactful collaboration for the world's growing urban centres.

Delegates attending the closed-door Mayors' Forum on Tuesday, 28 October will share the latest trends and opportunities in city leadership and governance and explore city-to-city collaborations. The Mayors' Accord, a communiqué containing achievements, outcomes and strategic objectives of the Mayors' Forum, will be presented on the final day of the Summit. Likewise, the City Leaders' Forum will see knowledge exchange among public sector officials shaping the future of cities around the world.

The Young Professionals' Forum(27-28 October) runs in collaboration with the Dubai Youth Council (DYC) as part of a joint initiative to engage youth from Dubai and beyond as they become active contributors in shaping the cities of the future. Open to media, the Young Professionals' Forum has a proven record of attracting the brightest young minds while connecting them with city and business leaders to exchange ideas and solutions. The 2025 edition is modelled after DYC's Youth Retreat and connects Dubai youth with a global audience for the very first time.

The Summit will also host a stream of major briefings across several multi-million and billion dollar projects, offering tangible investments, tenders or partnership opportunities within the next year and covering all six continents, with the top deployable opportunities spanning smart cities, sustainable infrastructure, waste-to-energy and digital innovation ecosystems. These projects include Zotus City in Botswana's Kalahari Desert; Longevity Island in Abu Dhabi; the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee; the downtown Yerevan master plan; and Zorrotzaurre Innovation District in Bilbao.

Key sessions throughout the summit are highlighted below, with further details available in the Programme Handbook​.

27 October

0930-1000, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

Official summit welcome from Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chief Executive Officer of Expo City Dubai Authority; His Excellency Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General, The Executive Council of Dubai; and Councillor Adrian Schrinner, The Lord Mayor of Brisbane

Governance in action: shaping Dubai's success story

1000-1050, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

Dubai's rise as a global city is driven by visionary leadership, long-term planning and measurable delivery, exemplified through Dubai 2040 and Centennial 2071. This panel will showcase institutional strength, highlight models of agile governance, talent and collaboration, and explore Dubai's ecosystem approach, including public-private partnerships (PPPs), regulatory innovation and entrepreneurship – and emphasise its role as a convener for global learning, offering a collaborative blueprint for cities worldwide.

Speakers: His Excellency Eng Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General, Dubai Municipality; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai; His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); Muna Abdulrahman Al Osaimi, Executive Director, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) and Member of the Supreme Committee for Urban Planning

Keynote by Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo

1050-1100, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

Keynote by Mo Gawdat, expert on artificial intelligence and happiness, entrepreneur and bestselling author

1100-1130, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

Cities as catalysts: transforming cities into hubs of innovation and opportunity

1240-1330, YASMINA (Plenary 2)

Cities are at the forefront of driving economic growth and job creation. Led by Dubai Chambers, the session explores how cities can become dynamic economic ecosystems by engaging the private sector, embracing digital transformation and preparing residents for the future of work. The session highlights public-private collaboration, policy innovation and infrastructure strategies, showcasing real-world examples, from Dubai and elsewhere, of cities fostering future-ready talent pipelines, business-friendly environments and inclusive growth to build resilient, innovation-driven economies.

Speakers: Asier Abaunza Robles, Councillor, Department for Urban Planning, Strategic Projects and Public Space, Bilbao; Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Vice President – International Relations, Dubai Chambers; Lisa Park, Maersk Area Managing Director for UAE, Oman and Qatar

Beyond mega-events: building sustainable urban futures through SDG localisation

1240 -1330, AL WAHA (North Suite 2) LEVEL 1

Mega-events often reshape cities, but the real challenge lies in ensuring their benefits last beyond the spotlight. This session explores how host cities can leverage mega-events to advance sustainable urban development and the SDGs. Drawing on lessons from Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo 2025 Osaka, Expo 2030 Riyadh and the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, panellists will discuss how to create inclusive, climate-resilient and equitable urban legacies.

Speakers: Councillor Adam Allan, Civic Cabinet Chair City Planning, Suburban Renewal and Economic Development, Brisbane City Council; Ghaith Al Suwaidi, Chief AI Officer and Director of Data Science & Advanced Analytics Department, Digital Dubai Authority; Mahoulouth Diakhate, Deputy Mayor of Dakar

Women's World Majlis | Women as citymakers: from grassroots to governance

1445-1525, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

This World Majlis explores how women are reshaping urban life through leadership, policy and community organising. It highlights the critical role of women – as elected officials, planners, entrepreneurs and community supporters – in designing inclusive, resilient and socially sustainable cities. Speakers will share real-world examples of gender-responsive governance, participatory planning and inclusive infrastructure in mobility, public space and informal economies, underscoring the benefits of designing cities with women.

Speakers: Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo; Fatiha El Moudni, Mayor, Rabat; Rohey Malick Lowe, Lord Mayor, Banjul; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Sima Ved, Founder & Chairwoman, Apparel Group; Maitha Alshamsi, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment Sector, Community Development Authority, Government of Dubai

Nature-based cities: regenerating urban landscapes for climate resilience, liveability and biodiversity

1645-1735, AL WAHA (North Suite 2) Level 1

Cities have long been built against nature, but as climate extremes intensify, they must evolve into agents of regeneration. This session explores the frontier of nature-based urbanism: how rethinking land use, infrastructure and governance to align with natural systems can strengthen resilience and wellbeing. Global case studies will highlight solutions that cool cities, reduce flood risk, restore biodiversity and boost air quality. Participants will gain strategies, policy tools and financing approaches to scale regenerative, inclusive and climate-ready cities.

Speakers: Kweku Lisk, Deputy Mayor of Freetown; Dima Al Srouri, Urban Planning Expert and Advisor, Office of The

Chairman of The Supreme Committee for Urban Planning, Dubai; Shubhendu Sharma, Founder and Director, Afforestt

28 October

Keynote by Sumayya Vally, Principal & Founder, Counterspace, Johannesburg

0950-1010, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

Next-Gen World Majlis | Cities that move us: designing healthier, happier, greener communities

1035-1115, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

Students from across the UAE join industry experts to explore how the fusion of movement, wellbeing and nature can redefine our cities and societies. Tackling the ethical, environmental and inclusion challenges associated with regenerative urban planning, participants voice their ideas and contribute their unique perspectives towards a collective mission of improving our world.

Major Project Briefing | UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Expo City Dubai

1100-1120, CITY HALL STAGE (APCS Market Square)

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism and Expo City Dubai will launch a landmark initiative focused on sustainable growth and innovation.

Speakers: His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism; Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, Expo City Dubai Authority

Keynote by Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General Elect, UN Tourism

1115-1125, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

Orange economy and cultural investment: designing cultural ecosystems that cultivate wellbeing and community

1130-1220, YASMINA (Plenary 2)

There is a growing need for cities to harness their investments in the orange economy as engines for economic growth, innovation and urban transformation. This session explores how cultural policy and infrastructure can be strategically designed to foster identity, inclusion and community wellbeing while unlocking economic opportunity, attracting investment and regenerating urban areas. Drawing on insights from policymakers, urban planners and creative leaders, the discussion will examine how public and private institutions can build ecosystems where culture and creativity drive both social cohesion and economic vitality.

Opening remarks by His Excellency Dawood Al Shezawi, President, AIM (Annual Investment Meeting) Congress

Speakers: Clare Hart, Vice President, Montpellier; Liam Proberts, Managing and Creative Director, bureau^proberts,

Brisbane; Khulood Khoory, Director of Project & Events, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority; Navdeep Hanjra, VP Planning and Development, The Royal Commission for AlUla

Innovative governance models for urban development

1130-1220, AL WAHA (North Suite 2) LEVEL 1

This panel will explore how innovative governance models can unlock urban development and improve city outcomes. Enterprising cities are adopting new institutional frameworks to meet the twin pressures of rapid population growth and economic slowdown. Charter cities and special economic zones are reimagining how urban areas are governed, introducing bespoke rules and institutions that catalyse investment, streamline service delivery and build more liveable

communities. Drawing on global case studies and panellists' own experience, the session will highlight practical lessons for aligning incentives, updating regulatory frameworks and embedding inclusivity that will equip participants with tools for sustainable urban transformation.

Speakers: Caroline Bos, Co-Founder and Principal Urban Planner, UNStudio; Dr Martin Rama, Development Economist and former World Bank Chief Economist for Latin America and the Caribbean; Siaka Stevens, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sherbro Island City, London

29 October

Quality of life: designing cities where people thrive

0905-0945, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

Rooted in the idea of 'quality of life by design', this session explores how cities can intentionally foster physical, social and emotional wellbeing for citizens of all ages. From child-friendly streets and inclusive play spaces to cultural venues and green infrastructure, participants will learn how urban design can promote health, belonging and resilience, highlighting The session will highlight cross-sector strategies that embed liveability into planning, governance and service delivery, drawing on insights from health data, creative placemaking and inclusive accessibility initiatives.

Speakers: Dr Sarah Sabry, Founding Chair and steering committee member, Global Alliance – Cities4Children and Global Lead – Urban, Save the Children; Hamad Ali Al Shehhi, Director of Roads Department, RTA; Gurjit Singh, Chief Development Officer, Aldar Properties; Usman Tareen, Chief Financial Officer – Environment, BEEAH Group

World Majlis | Real estate and adaptive land use

0945-1030, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

As cities expand, developers and civic leaders face mounting pressure to rethink how we use land – to balance density, sustainability and liveability. The conversation will unpack how adaptive land use, digital innovation and cross-sector collaboration are reshaping the built environment, transforming it into an engine of resilience, inclusion and prosperity, and will explore how mixed-use districts, smart city technologies and data-driven planning can enhance health, accessibility and wellbeing, while also strengthening cities' economic and environmental competitiveness. The session also considers how real estate and city leadership are redefining urban success to deliver places that truly enhance quality of life and are sustainable, flexible and future-ready.

Speakers: Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai; Farah Naz, Global Climate Director, Surbana Jurong; Imran Farooq, CEO, Samana Developers; Haider Ali Khan, CEO, Bayut; Sasoon Sadique, Chief Growth Officer & Managing Partner, Exalogic Consulting; Aissata M.B. Camara, Commissioner, NYC Mayor's Office of

International Affairs:

Models of urban resilience: lessons, success stories and future pathways

1100-1150, YASMINA (Plenary 2)

As cities confront climate change, rapid urban growth and complex risks, resilience and safety have become critical priorities. This panel explores how cities can prepare for, respond to and recover from a range of shocks and stresses. The discussion highlights practical strategies for building adaptive, secure and inclusive urban environments, including risk-informed planning, innovative governance and community engagement. Participants will gain insights on strengthening both resilience and public safety, protecting residents and infrastructure.

Speakers: His Excellency Ahmad Burqibah, CEO of Dubai Resilience Centre; Evandro Leitão, Mayor, Fortaleza; Jeannie Sandoval, Mayor of Malabon; Gabriel Rasamimanana, Mayor of Antsirabe

Banking on cities: investing in low-carbon and resilient urbanisation

1100-1150, MAHA (Plenary 3)

Cities are on the frontlines of climate change, and the need for climate-smart growth is especially urgent in low- and middle-income countries where costs are high but opportunities remain. This session will spotlight the World Bank's new report 'Banking on Cities', which estimates investment needs and financing strategies for resilient, low-carbon urban growth. Discussion will centre on key challenges and solutions across transport, energy-efficient buildings, solid waste, water, flood protection and heat resilience, highlighting options to scale urban climate solutions.

Speakers: Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi; Shruti Narayan, Managing Director, Regions and Mayoral Engagement, C40 Cities; Ozan Beser, Investment Officer, International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Signing of 2025APCS Mayors' Accord: Dubai Declaration on the Future of Urban Governance

1550-1620, SHAMSA (Plenary 1)

