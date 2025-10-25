President El-Sisi Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Tourism And Antiquities

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Mr. Sherif Fathy, and the Board Member of the United Media Services Company and General Supervisor of the Grand Egyptian Museum's opening ceremony Mr. Mohamed Al-Saadi.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President followed up on the ongoing preparations for the major celebration that will be held on the occasion of the Grand Egyptian Museum's opening, scheduled for November 1st. The Minister of Tourism and Antiquities offered a presentation on the procedures and preparations being undertaken in coordination with various ministries and concerned authorities, including logistical aspects and proposed event segments, as well as the associated organizational arrangements.

President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation and coordination among the relevant parties to ensure the organization of an opening ceremony that reflects Egypt's status and showcases its leadership in the fields of museums and global culture, contributing to the promotion of tourism in the country.

The President also reaffirmed the need for the celebration's image to reflect not only the grandeur of this global landmark but also the scale of achievements and progress Egypt is experiencing in various fields, in line with its cultural status on the world stage. The meeting also tackled the implementation of development projects around the museum area, as part of the ongoing preparations for the opening.

The meeting touched on several other topics related to the work of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, and the President was briefed on the latest developments in the tourism sector's development plans.

