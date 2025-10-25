403
Petro Transforms U.S. Blacklist Sanctions Into A Public Challenge To Power In Colombia
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) At a packed Bogotá rally, Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, recast U.S. sanctions as a public test of strength.
Hours after Washington put him on the“Clinton List”-a counternarcotics blacklist that freezes assets under U.S. reach and bars Americans from dealing with designees-he told thousands in Plaza de Bolívar that the United States had“chosen the mafia,” and vowed to press ahead with a Constituent Assembly.
The phrase was rhetorical, not literal: Petro argues the sanctions align Washington with entrenched political and business networks he calls“mafias,” which he links to narco-related or corrupt practices.
The scene mattered as much as the message. Petro walked from the presidential palace to the square with senior officials and allies, greeting a crowd of students, union members and Indigenous delegations.
Drums, banners and a giant M-19 flag (the former guerrilla group Petro once belonged to) set the tone: this would be answered in the street, not in a press room.
What the list means, in plain terms: it's a U.S. Treasury blacklist that typically freezes assets under U.S. reach and bars U.S. persons from doing business with those named.
In practice, global banks tend to follow suit. Even if you never step on U.S. soil, your payments, procurement, insurance or travel can suddenly get harder because compliance departments hit pause.
Petro Transforms U.S. Blacklist Sanctions into a Public Challenge to Power in Colombia
Petro framed the decision as punishment for his foreign-policy stands-especially his criticism of Israel's campaign in Gaza at the U.N.-and as a move encouraged by Colombian opponents with ties in Washington.
He linked the moment to Sunday's party consultations and to his core political bet: collecting 2.5 million signatures to force constitutional change that, in his view, Congress has blocked.
The story behind the story is a longer struggle over how to fight the drug economy and who gets to rewrite the social contract.
Petro argues for targeting criminal finances and rural inequality; critics point to expanded coca acreage and empowered crime.
The sanctions drop into this argument like a hammer, turning a policy debate into a financial choke point.
Washington has not directly engaged Petro's line that it“chose the mafia.” Treasury has stuck to its counter-narcotics rationale, outlining legal and financial consequences rather than debating rhetoric.
White House voices have sharpened personal criticism of Petro, while political allies of the administration amplified allegations tying his circle to the drug trade.
In short: the U.S. side is doubling down on enforcement framing, not the label-and that keeps banks and ministries, not speechwriters, at the center of what happens next.
