Trump Rules Out Meeting Canadian PM Over 'Dishonest' Reagan Ad Ends Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump has officially ruled out any meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney following a heated dispute sparked by an advertisement from Ontario criticizing U.S. tariffs. Branding the ad as 'dishonest' and 'fake,' Trump announced on social media the termination of all trade negotiations with Canada, declaring 'I can play dirtier than they can.'

