Tehseen Poonawalla EXCLUSIVE Who Will Win Bihar Assembly Elections 2025?

In this EXCLUSIVE interview with Asianet News, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla praises Prashant Kishore's innovative and data-driven approach to Bihar politics while expressing skepticism about Jan Suraaj's electoral prospects, predicting they may win fewer than 10 seats. Poonawalla delves deeper into Bihar's ongoing political saga, discussing the culture of freebies, the struggles faced by Bihar immigrants and more. Watch.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.