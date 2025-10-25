Zohran Mamdani Front-Runner In New York City Mayoral Race As Early Voting Opens

New York [US]: Early voting in New York City's mayoral race began on Saturday, with voters across the city starting to cast their ballots ahead of the November 4 general election, the New York Post reported. The contest will determine whether the city, often called the "capital of capitalism", will be led by a socialist for the first time in history. Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, a Queens Assemblyman and self-described socialist, is the front-runner to succeed Mayor Eric Adams. If elected, Mamdani would oversee New York City's USD 115 billion budget and a workforce of nearly 300,000, as reported by the New York Post's lead is bolstered by the presence of former Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa, both of whom are expected to divide support among moderate and conservative voters. Mayor Adams, a centrist Democrat, suspended his struggling re-election campaign last month following a federal probe, although he was cleared of corruption allegations, the New York Post reported. Despite withdrawing, Adams remains on the ballot as an independent, alongside lawyer Jim Walden.

How Does The Polling Work?

New York City's 5.1 million registered voters can participate in early voting through November 2 at designated polling locations. As per the New York Post, polling hours vary, with most sites open from 9 am to 5 pm (local time), except October 28 and October 29 (10 am to 8 pm) and October 31 (8 am to 4 pm). The mayoral campaign has focused on key issues, including crime, homelessness, affordability, and policies regarding Israel and US President Donald Trump. The New York Post, citing a recent survey conducted by Victory Insights, said Mamdani is in a commanding lead over Cuomo, securing 46.7 per cent compared to Cuomo's 28.6 per cent, while Sliwa trails at 16.2 per cent poll also revealed that 26.5 per cent of respondents are considering leaving the city if Mamdani, aged 34, wins, potentially becoming the youngest mayor in New York City in over a century. Earlier on Friday, US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Mamdani for New York City mayor. The endorsement comes after months of internal party discussions and just ahead of the start of early voting today. In a statement, Jeffries noted that Mamdani, along with Mark Levine and Jumaane Williams, secured the Democratic nominations for Mayor, Comptroller, and Public Advocate through a "free and fair election" and confirmed his support for Mamdani and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the upcoming election. "Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a Mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy. Together, along with Mark Levine and Jumaane Williams, they won the nominations for Mayor, Comptroller and Public Advocate in a free and fair election. In that spirit, I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election," Jeffries said in his statement.

