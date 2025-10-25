Bengaluru Woman's Body Found Inside Parked Auto, Police Suspect Murder

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, the body of a 35-year-old woman has been recovered from a parked auto-rickshaw in Tilak Nagar. Police suspect that the deceased, identified as 35-year-old Salma, was murdered by her lover. The incident came to light around 4 PM on Saturday, October 25. Noticing the auto-rickshaw parked for a long time, residents in the vicinity grew suspicious and found the woman's body when they looked inside. Upon receiving the information, Tilak Nagar police and the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. The body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Further Investigation Underway

During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the deceased's husband had passed away a few years ago, after which Salma developed a relationship with a man named Subramani. It is learned that the accused, Subramani, resides within the Tilak Nagar police station limits. Police suspect that a fight occurred between the two last night, during which Subramani, in a fit of rage, hit Salma on the head with a heavy object, killing her. He then wrapped the body in a cloth, placed it inside an auto-rickshaw parked on the roadside, and fled the scene. Although locals had noticed the auto in the morning, they did not suspect anything. The discovery of the body was revealed in the evening due to a foul smell.

A murder case (IPC Section 302) has been registered at the Tilak Nagar police station regarding the incident, and a search is underway for the accused, Subramani. Currently, the police are examining CCTV footage. According to police officials, several teams have been formed to track down the accused. The motive behind the incident is likely a personal dispute. They have stated that the accused will be arrested soon.