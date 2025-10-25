Halloween 2025: Spanish Town Bans Black Cat Adoptions Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Spanish town of Terrassa in Catalonia has temporarily stopped black cat adoptions. The measures have been taken to prevent harm or misuse during Halloween 2025.

From October 6 to November 10, local shelters will reject requests to adopt or foster black cats. It is a safety step against possible“rituals” or cruelty, the BBC reported.

According to Deputy Mayor Noel Duque, such requests rise sharply around Halloween. Although no local abuse cases were found, animal groups warned of incidents elsewhere.

"We try to prevent people from adopting because it's trendy or impulsive. And, in cases like these, which we know exist, to prevent any macabre practices," the BBC quoted Duque as saying.

Terrassa is home to over 9,800 cats. It has about 100 in its adoption centre, including 12 black ones. According to authorities, the Halloween 2025 adoption ban is temporary. It is a precautionary step for animal welfare.

However, the city may repeat it in the future. Exceptions will be reviewed individually, and regular adoptions will restart after the festival. The decision prioritises animal protection over superstition.

When is Halloween 2025?

Halloween 2025 will be celebrated on October 31. This year, it falls on a Friday.

Black cat in cultures across the world

The meaning of a black cat crossing your path changes from one culture to another. In many Western traditions, black cats are often associated with bad luck. In medieval Europe, they were believed to be companions of witches and symbols of dark magic.

Japan, however, views them as lucky, especially for single women. Black cats are thought to attract love and happiness.

In ancient Egypt, black cats were revered and associated with Bastet. The ancient Egyptian goddess was represented as the home, fertility and protection.

The United Kingdom and Russia both consider black cats to be signs of good fortune. They bring success and prosperity, according to their beliefs.

In India, beliefs differ across regions. Black cats are related to Shanidev in Hindu traditions. Many see a black cat crossing the path as a bad omen. Others believe black cats guard against evil and bring wealth.

According to Anytime Astro, black cats carry a deeper spiritual meaning related to karma, change and personal growth. They may signal challenges. However, such obstacles are lessons that help people grow spiritually.