Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Father Seeks Death Penalty For Culprits CM Devendra Fadnavis Say 'No One Will Be Spared'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The suicide of a 26-year-old doctor in Maharashtra's Satara has grabbed nationwide headlines, with state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying that the government will not be sparing anyone involved either directly or indirectly in her death.

"The doctor dying by suicide and writing such a letter on her hand shows the pain she went through. Yesterday, we suspended the officer involved. We have initiated an investigation, and no one will be spared. The Opposition is politicising it. Even if someone is involved directly or indirectly, they won't be spared," Fadnavis has said.

So far, one of the accused in the case, Praashant Bankar, has been arrested.

"Police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two accused in the suicide case of a woman doctor in Phaltan taluka. He will be produced in court today. The other accused, Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badne, is still absconding, and a search is underway to nab him," Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi said, as per an ANI report.

Earlier, speaking on the case, SP Doshi said as per ANI, "A woman doctor committed suicide. A note was found written on her palm naming two people, including a police official. A case has been registered against them under charges of rape and abetment to suicide. The accused PSI has been suspended from duty. Our teams are trying to locate the two accused. A thorough probe and stringent action will be taken."

The woman had left a suicide note written with a pen on her left hand, in which she had accused a police officer, Gopal Badane, of raping her on multiple occasions.

Bankar, who has been arrested, is a software engineer. The deceased lived was a tenant of Bankar's father.

Deceased's father appeals for death penalty for accused

The father of the deceased woman doctor has appealed for death penalty for those responsible for her death.

He made a direct appeal to Fadnavis, saying as per an NDTV report, "My only demand is that the culprits should be punished with death by hanging. That's all. There is nothing else. This is my demand."

He also referenced the Mahabharata as per the report, saying, "While the injustice was happening, everyone just stood and watched. There were Duryodhana and Dushasana there, but not a single Krishna came forward to help my daughter. So, for the sake of the daughters in the future, at least one Krishna should come forward and protect her honour."