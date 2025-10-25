It's Time To Form A Japan-South Korea Military Alliance

MENAFN - Asia Times) Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, warned in her first policy address that“the military movements of China, North Korea, and Russia are becoming a serious threat,” and vowed to“strengthen cooperation with countries that share fundamental values.”

She also pledged to improve relations with Seoul, saying,“With South Korea, an important neighbor, I will work to strengthen ties through direct dialogue between the two nations' leaders.”

She further described South Korea as“an important partner that must move forward together with allied nations,” signaling her intention to reinforce the framework of US–Japan–South Korea security cooperation.

For a politician who once suggested that, when Japan acts“half-heartedly” over Yasukuni Shrine visits, it“makes the other side forget its place,” a remark widely viewed as condescending toward South Korea, her current emphasis on dialogue with Seoul was striking.

It also underscored the gravity of the geopolitical moment confronting both nations.

This moment matters. For decades, both South Korea and Japan relied on the United States as the cornerstone of their security.

The“hub-and-spokes” system built after World War II created bilateral, not multilateral, ties – Washington at the hub, allies at the spokes.

That model worked under unchallenged American primacy. It no longer does.

China's power keeps expanding. North Korea's nuclear arsenal grows. Russia and China now conduct joint bomber patrols near Korean and Japanese airspace.