US Prepares New Sanctions On Russia
Washington has informed its European allies that it supports using frozen Russian assets to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Internal discussions are also underway regarding the possibility of redirecting Russian assets held in the US to bolster Kiev's military efforts.
The White House expects European partners to take further measures against Moscow, which could include new sanctions or additional tariffs. Sources indicate that Trump may pause for several weeks to assess the Kremlin's response to the restrictions already announced.
The most recent US sanctions targeted Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft, aiming to increase economic pressure on Moscow amid the ongoing conflict.
