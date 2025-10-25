Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Prepares New Sanctions On Russia

US Prepares New Sanctions On Russia


2025-10-25 03:07:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The administration of US President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing additional sanctions targeting key sectors of Russia's economy if Moscow continues its military actions in Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing Reuters sources.

Washington has informed its European allies that it supports using frozen Russian assets to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Internal discussions are also underway regarding the possibility of redirecting Russian assets held in the US to bolster Kiev's military efforts.

The White House expects European partners to take further measures against Moscow, which could include new sanctions or additional tariffs. Sources indicate that Trump may pause for several weeks to assess the Kremlin's response to the restrictions already announced.

The most recent US sanctions targeted Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft, aiming to increase economic pressure on Moscow amid the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN25102025000195011045ID1110247276



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search