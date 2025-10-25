Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Apple Plans Foldable And Frameless Iphones For 20262028

Apple Plans Foldable And Frameless Iphones For 20262028


2025-10-25 03:07:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple is reportedly planning major design innovations for its iPhone lineup over the next three years, following the recent launch of the iPhone 17 series, according to sources from South Korea, Azernews reports.

The company's first foldable iPhone is expected in 2026, featuring a horizontal folding structure similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

In 2027, to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is rumored to introduce a model with a completely frameless screen design, eliminating edges entirely for a seamless display experience.

Finally, in 2028, Apple plans to release a second foldable iPhone with a vertical folding, compact, and lightweight design, comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

These upcoming innovations suggest Apple is focusing on foldable technology and screen-to-body optimization as the next frontier for its flagship smartphones.

MENAFN25102025000195011045ID1110247275



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search