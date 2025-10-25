Apple Plans Foldable And Frameless Iphones For 20262028
The company's first foldable iPhone is expected in 2026, featuring a horizontal folding structure similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.
In 2027, to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is rumored to introduce a model with a completely frameless screen design, eliminating edges entirely for a seamless display experience.
Finally, in 2028, Apple plans to release a second foldable iPhone with a vertical folding, compact, and lightweight design, comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
These upcoming innovations suggest Apple is focusing on foldable technology and screen-to-body optimization as the next frontier for its flagship smartphones.
