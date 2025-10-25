Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Calls UN Cybercrime Pact 'Historic Event'

Putin Calls UN Cybercrime Pact 'Historic Event'


2025-10-25 03:07:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir Putin described the signing of the UN Convention on Cybercrime as a "historic event" during a message delivered at the ceremony in Hanoi on Saturday, Azernews reports.

His remarks, read by Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, credited the support of most UN member states for advancing Russia's 2019 proposal to create a global treaty against cybercrime.

Putin noted that despite international tensions, diplomats and law enforcement officials worked together to finalize "the draft of this crucial document."

MENAFN25102025000195011045ID1110247274



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search