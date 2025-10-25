Putin Calls UN Cybercrime Pact 'Historic Event'
His remarks, read by Russian Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan, credited the support of most UN member states for advancing Russia's 2019 proposal to create a global treaty against cybercrime.
Putin noted that despite international tensions, diplomats and law enforcement officials worked together to finalize "the draft of this crucial document."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment