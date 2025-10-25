Ukrainian Paratroopers Liberate Sukhetske In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces (AAF) reported this on Telegram and released a video showing the Ukrainian flag flying over the liberated village.

"Units of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade of the AAF of Ukraine have liberated the village of Sukhetske in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region," the statement said.

During the assault operations, Ukrainian paratroopers engaged in battle with more than 60 Russian soldiers.

"The result was swift and decisive: 44 occupiers were eliminated, eight wounded, and nine surrendered," the AAF emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 22, the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces announced that they had also liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar in the Dobropillia direction.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine