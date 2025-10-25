Ukraine Expects 150 Gripen Jets, With First To Arrive Next Year Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"Together with Sweden, Ukraine will significantly increase its combat aviation numbers. This is an ambitious task and it must be fulfilled. A historic step has been taken now – an agreement with Sweden on Gripen fighter aircraft, and that's a good choice. We are counting on 150 such aircraft for Ukraine, and the first are expected to arrive next year," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that the Gripen jets are part of Ukraine's broader security guarantees.

"There has never been a combat-aviation deal of this scale for Ukraine before. This is a historic achievement. We are working to fully realize this," Zelensky stated.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson signed a letter of inten on cooperation in developing air capabilities.

Following the signing, Zelensky stated that the document would open the possibility for the transfer of about 100 Gripen aircraft.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine