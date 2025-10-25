Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Launches Massive Attack On DTEK Mine In Dnipropetrovsk Region

2025-10-25 03:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DTEK Group reported this on Telegra.

All miners were brought safely to the surface. None of the workers were injured.

This marks the seventh large-scale attack on DTEK coal enterprises in the past two months.

Read also: Rescuer killed, another injured in repeated Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of October 22, Russian forces struck a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. Previously, on October 19, Russia launched a massive attack on a DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, where 192 miners were trapped underground.

MENAFN25102025000193011044ID1110247267



UkrinForm

