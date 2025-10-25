Russia Launches Massive Attack On DTEK Mine In Dnipropetrovsk Region
All miners were brought safely to the surface. None of the workers were injured.
This marks the seventh large-scale attack on DTEK coal enterprises in the past two months.Read also: Rescuer killed, another injured in repeated Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region
As Ukrinform reported, on the night of October 22, Russian forces struck a DTEK energy facility in the Odesa region. Previously, on October 19, Russia launched a massive attack on a DTEK mine in Dnipropetrovsk region, where 192 miners were trapped underground.
