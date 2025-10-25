Austria To Consider Extradition Of Former SBU General Wanted In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DBR reported this on Facebook.

"The Regional Court of Korneuburg, Austria, will soon consider the issue of handing over to Ukraine the former head of the SBU's Main Directorate of Internal Security," the statement said.

The DBR and Ukraine's Ministry of Justice are actively coordinating with Austrian authorities regarding the use of this legal mechanism.

The bureau noted that Ukrainian investigators have completed a pretrial investigation against the former official under multiple criminal code articles.

After serving a one-year sentence in Serbia for violating local law, the ex-official reportedly moved to Austria in October 2025, information that was shared with Austrian authorities.

Thanks to close coordination with Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and Ministry of Justice, the necessary extradition documents were promptly prepared and submitted to the competent authorities in Austria.

The DBR expects a fair decision from the Austrian judiciary on the extradition, after which the substantiated charges will be considered by a Ukrainian court.

As previously reported, in September 2024, the case against former head of the SBU Main Directorate of Internal Security Andriy Naumov, accused of embezzling UAH 4.1 million from a state enterprise, was sent to court.

During the investigation, Interpol issued an international wanted notice for Naumov at the DBR's request.

In June 2025, the DBR filed new charges against Naumov, accusing him of organizing the forgery of official documents to avoid criminal liability in Serbia.

On June 7, 2022, the former high-ranking official attempted to leave Serbia for North Macedonia through the Presevo border crossing, concealing assets and money from customs control. Authorities found EUR 592,990, $120,102, and two emeralds.

He was traveling in a BMW X6 PMV registered to his wife.

Investigators believe all the assets and funds were obtained illegally while he held positions as director of the State Specialized Enterprise "Ecocentre"and in the SBU.

