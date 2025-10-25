Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five People Injured In Kharkiv Drone Strike

2025-10-25 03:07:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to our Situation Center, the Molniya UAV carried two FPV drones. One hit the roof of a private house in the Shevchenkivskyi district, damaging a window. The other FPV drone struck the facade of a building, also in Shevchenkivskyi district," the post reads.

Terekhov added that the carrier-the Molniya UAV itself-fell onto the roof of a dormitory in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Read also: Russians strike Lozova in Kharkiv region, leaving about 25,000 households without power

"The warhead fell near the building; explosive specialists are working on-site. As of now, five people have sought medical attention for acute stress reactions," the mayor said. Specialized services are working at the scene, inspecting the area and recording the damage.

As reported earlier, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with UAVs on the evening of October 25.

UkrinForm

