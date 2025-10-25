Russia Pounds Dnipropetrovsk Region With Bombs, Drones Throughout Day
“Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities came under fire. The enemy used FPV drones and artillery. A garage, a car, and two private homes caught fire, while eight other houses were damaged. Infrastructure facilities, outbuildings, a non-operational building, a gas pipeline, and power lines were also affected,” Haivanenko wrote.
Russian forces targeted Verbkivske community in Pavlohrad district with a UAV, causing a fire and damaging infrastructure. The enemy also struck Pokrovske community in Synelnykove district with glide bombs, setting fire to a non-operational building and destroying infrastructure.
“An industrial facility was damaged in Kamianske as a result of the enemy attack. In Solone community of Dnipro district, a residential building and a gas pipeline were hit. According to updated information, overnight, the enemy used an FPV drone to strike Hrushevka community in Kryvyi Rih district, damaging a house,” the official added.Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv with Molniya drones
As reported, a repeated Russian missile strike on Petropavlivka community of Synelnykove district killed one rescuer and injured another.
Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko, Facebook
