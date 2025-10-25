Russia Pounds Dnipropetrovsk Region With Bombs, Drones Throughout Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities came under fire. The enemy used FPV drones and artillery. A garage, a car, and two private homes caught fire, while eight other houses were damaged. Infrastructure facilities, outbuildings, a non-operational building, a gas pipeline, and power lines were also affected,” Haivanenko wrote.

Russian forces targeted Verbkivske community in Pavlohrad district with a UAV, causing a fire and damaging infrastructure. The enemy also struck Pokrovske community in Synelnykove district with glide bombs, setting fire to a non-operational building and destroying infrastructure.

“An industrial facility was damaged in Kamianske as a result of the enemy attack. In Solone community of Dnipro district, a residential building and a gas pipeline were hit. According to updated information, overnight, the enemy used an FPV drone to strike Hrushevka community in Kryvyi Rih district, damaging a house,” the official added.

Russians attackwith Molniya drones

As reported, a repeated Russian missile strike on Petropavlivka community of Synelnykove district killed one rescuer and injured another.

Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko, Facebook