Ukraine, UK Agree To Joint Production Of Interceptor Drones

2025-10-25 03:07:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine is moving to a new level of defense partnership with the United Kingdom.

In London, within the Build with Ukraine program, agreements were signed between the two countries' ministries of defense on the joint production of thousands of Octopus-100 interceptor drones,” the post states.

According to Umerov, this will be the first Ukrainian combat drone to be serially manufactured in a NATO country.

Read also: Ukrainian Defense Ministry explains essence of Build in Ukraine initiative

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky demonstrated the Ukrainian Octopus interceptor drone to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The United Kingdom will manufacture these unmanned interceptors for further testing in Ukraine.

UkrinForm

