Ukrenergo Implements Hourly Power Outage Schedules In Certain Regions On Sunday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the national power company Ukrenergo on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The hourly outage schedules will operate from 09:00 to 22:00, with restrictions ranging from 0.5 to 1 rotation.

For industrial consumers, power limitations will also be in effect from 09:00 to 22:00.

The extent of the restrictions may change. Updated information will be posted on the official social media pages of regional power companies.

The company emphasizes that the restrictions are a consequence of large-scale Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities. Citizens are urged to consume electricity sparingly during the hours when power is available according to the schedule.

As previously reported, overnight on October 25, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, causing fires in several locations.

Russian forces also carried out strikes on the town of Lozova in Kharkiv region, leaving around 25,000 households without electricity.