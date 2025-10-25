Princess Haya Congratulates Jordan's Equestrian Team On Winning Gold At Asian Youth Games

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) Her Royal Highness Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, President of the Jordanian Players International Cultural Association, congratulated Jordan's national youth equestrian team for winning the gold medal at the Asian Youth Games currently taking place in Bahrain.Princess Haya, one of the most prominent figures in the sport of equestrianism, praised the team's achievement and wished them continued success and excellence."Huge congratulations to Jordan's youth show jumping team: Taimour Olsrim, Ghazi Al-Aboura, Iman Al-Dagistani and Mohammed Abu Hamour, for taking gold at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. Fantastic job done by the organizers; all the teams competed brilliantly, great sportsmanship," Princess Haya said in a post on Instagram on Saturday."SO proud of our young team. Future stars for sure! Well done to the National Federations and all the coaches, grooms, and special horses," the Princess concluded.