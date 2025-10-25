403
Malaysia, South Africa Reaffirm Support For Palestine
Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) Malaysia and South Africa on Saturday renewed their steadfast support for Palestine and the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state.
In a joint statement issued by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa during Ramaphosa's official visit to Malaysia coinciding with the ASEAN Summit set to begin Sunday the two nations called for "a just and comprehensive solution that ensures lasting peace and stability in the region."
According to the statement, Ibrahim and Ramaphosa affirmed their support for international initiatives aimed at achieving an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, lifting the blockade on the enclave, ensuring the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid, and protecting all civilians.
