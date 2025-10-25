Friedrich Ebert Foundation President Commends Jordan's Political Development During IEC Visit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) Martin Schulz, President of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, described Jordan's political development as a unique case in the Middle East, noting that the Kingdom successfully conducted the 2024 parliamentary elections under delicate circumstances, reflecting the strength of the Jordanian state and the resilience of its institutions.Schulz made the remarks during his visit, accompanied by a delegation, to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) headquarters, where they met with Chairman of the IEC Board of Commissioners Musa Maaytah, according to an IEC statement.He commended the Commission's efforts in managing the electoral process, highlighting that international monitoring and oversight reports confirmed the transparency and integrity of the recent parliamentary elections, whose results were widely accepted. Schulz affirmed the Foundation's commitment to continued cooperation and openness with the Commission in enhancing electoral processes and supporting Jordan's political modernization efforts.Maaytah, in turn, highlighted the Kingdom's political modernization journey, emphasizing that Jordan has adopted a unique approach tailored to its national, political, and social context.He outlined key milestones following the outcomes of the Royal Committee for the Modernization of the Political System, which divided the reform process into three integrated stages, beginning with the 2024 parliamentary elections, marked by active party competition and participation.Maaytah also highlighted the IEC's role in promoting party participation, supporting political life, and contributing to the development of the electoral environment, thereby reinforcing Jordan's democratic trajectory.