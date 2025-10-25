403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait First Deputy PM, Min. Of Health Inaugurate Addiction Treatment Centre
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, inaugurated on Saturday the 10th ward at the Addiction Treatment Centre after its rehabilitation, which was funded by a donation from Kuwait Finance House (KFH).
The ceremony was attended by KFH Chairman Hamad Al-Marzouq and KFH Group CEO Khaled Al-Shamlan.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef affirmed in a statement following a tour he conducted with Minister Al-Awadhi and KFH representatives, that under the directives of the political leadership, the Ministry of Interior works in full harmony with state institutions and concerned authorities to strengthen the culture of prevention, intensify community awareness, and expand treatment and rehabilitation programs.
He praised the humanitarian and professional role of the Addiction Treatment Centre in caring for recovering patients and providing quality services.
He further noted that while the Ministry of Interior combats drugs with firmness, it also extends the state's helping hand to its citizens who have fallen into addiction.
he opening of the 10th ward sends a clear message that treatment and rehabilitation are an integral part of our responsibility, he added.
For his part Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi stated that the new expansion of the 10th ward covers an area of approximately 900 square meters, which includes 11 rooms with a total capacity of 22 beds, as well as two individual isolation rooms and one observation room.
He pointed out that the expansion project comes as a continuation of the Ministry of Health's efforts to support the Addiction Treatment Centre, which was established in 2005 with the contribution of KFH.
For his part, KFH Chairman Hamad Al-Marzouq expressed his pride in contribution to supporting this project. The bank's support for the project stems from Kuwait Finance House's belief in its national and social responsibility, and its commitment to supporting health initiatives that promote social and family stability, he added.
At the conclusion of the inauguration, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef and Minister Al-Awadhi extended their thanks to KFH for its pioneering national contribution. They affirmed that this constructive partnership between the public and private sectors represents a fundamental pillar in supporting Kuwait's vision for sustainable development. (end)
agr
The ceremony was attended by KFH Chairman Hamad Al-Marzouq and KFH Group CEO Khaled Al-Shamlan.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef affirmed in a statement following a tour he conducted with Minister Al-Awadhi and KFH representatives, that under the directives of the political leadership, the Ministry of Interior works in full harmony with state institutions and concerned authorities to strengthen the culture of prevention, intensify community awareness, and expand treatment and rehabilitation programs.
He praised the humanitarian and professional role of the Addiction Treatment Centre in caring for recovering patients and providing quality services.
He further noted that while the Ministry of Interior combats drugs with firmness, it also extends the state's helping hand to its citizens who have fallen into addiction.
he opening of the 10th ward sends a clear message that treatment and rehabilitation are an integral part of our responsibility, he added.
For his part Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi stated that the new expansion of the 10th ward covers an area of approximately 900 square meters, which includes 11 rooms with a total capacity of 22 beds, as well as two individual isolation rooms and one observation room.
He pointed out that the expansion project comes as a continuation of the Ministry of Health's efforts to support the Addiction Treatment Centre, which was established in 2005 with the contribution of KFH.
For his part, KFH Chairman Hamad Al-Marzouq expressed his pride in contribution to supporting this project. The bank's support for the project stems from Kuwait Finance House's belief in its national and social responsibility, and its commitment to supporting health initiatives that promote social and family stability, he added.
At the conclusion of the inauguration, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef and Minister Al-Awadhi extended their thanks to KFH for its pioneering national contribution. They affirmed that this constructive partnership between the public and private sectors represents a fundamental pillar in supporting Kuwait's vision for sustainable development. (end)
agr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment