Foreign Minister Affirms Depth Of Friendship Between Kuwait And Switzerland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) - Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya said that the visit of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis to Kuwait provided an opportunity to reaffirm the deep ties between Kuwait and the Swiss Confederation, and to review ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields serving the shared interests of both nations.
This came in a press statement following his meeting with the Swiss minister and his accompanying delegation on Saturday, held on the occasion of the inauguration of Switzerland's new embassy building in Kuwait.
Al-Yahya said that the two sides discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on recent developments in the region.
He emphasized both sides' commitment to continuing consultation and coordination in international forums, particularly within the United Nations, in support of global efforts to promote peace, security, and sustainable development. (end)
