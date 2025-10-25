403
Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad: Kuwait Dedicates Special Attention To External Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad stressed that Switzerland is not merely a global hub for wealth management, sovereign investments or a safe haven for funds, it embodies a form of excellence and an exemplary of an independent and successful country, despite its small geographical size.
Switzerland is a platform of communication among major countries, and it is regarded internationally as a behind-the-scenes communication platform among major powers, he noted
Over the last decades, Switzerland has proven that it is a safe mediator in regional issues due to its historic neutrality and international parties' confidence in it as well as its diplomatic excellence, His Highness Sheikh Nasser said.
His Highness the former premier went to say that this made it a preferred country for the Gulf countries when they need a neutral mediator or an unofficial channel of communication as its role of protecting countries' interests.
Since the end of World War II, Switzerland has carried out protective interests tasks in over 200 cases between various countries, representing at the peak of its activity more than 70 nations-from Washington to Tehran, from Riyadh to Havana, and from Moscow to Tbilisi.
"It has acted as a guardian of humanitarian communication in a world marked by divisions, which has led to it being described as the global protective state.
"Moreover, Switzerland has hosted indirect talks on the region's issues in Geneva like the dossiers of Yemen, Syria and Iran," he elaborated.
The presence of international organizations in Switzerland, mainly in Geneva, facilitates direct communication for diplomats worldwide with the United Nations system without intermediaries, he said.
Additionally, Swiss legal and financial institutions are a reference for countries around the world in financial legislation, international arbitration, and combating corruption and money laundering, he stated.
