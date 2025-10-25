403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad: Kuwait Dedicates Special Attention To External Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Elaborating, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad said Switzerland has turned into a hub for sophisticated industries, pharmaceuticals, watch making, jewelry and heavy industries and ranked among the major exporters even though it is not a member of the European Union.
Moreover, Switzerland ranked in the lead in humanitarian action, namely through the International Committee of the Red Cross, based on its philosophical concept, "neutrality armed with humanity." Furthermore, the country turned into a mecca for medical tourism, boasting top-notch hospitals, drawing families from the Gulf country for tourist recreation and encouraged many Kuwaitis to own property.
Lauding Switzerland's balanced and neutral policy on the global stage, he underscored its role as a mediator in wars and crises.
The Swiss model is inspiring for decision makers, he said, adding that the Kuwaiti-Swiss relations noticeably developed, manifested with reciprocal visits by officials of the two countries, singling out the senior-level meeting between His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the former president of the Swiss federation, Viola Amherd, on sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assemby in New York.
Kuwait will remain committed to its relations with Switzerland, he affirmed, noting that these bonds are based on mutual confidence and stable interests.
Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Nasser received, at Shuwaikh Palace, the visiting Swiss foreign minister and threw a luncheon in his honor, as well as in the honor of his entourage. (end)
rk
Moreover, Switzerland ranked in the lead in humanitarian action, namely through the International Committee of the Red Cross, based on its philosophical concept, "neutrality armed with humanity." Furthermore, the country turned into a mecca for medical tourism, boasting top-notch hospitals, drawing families from the Gulf country for tourist recreation and encouraged many Kuwaitis to own property.
Lauding Switzerland's balanced and neutral policy on the global stage, he underscored its role as a mediator in wars and crises.
The Swiss model is inspiring for decision makers, he said, adding that the Kuwaiti-Swiss relations noticeably developed, manifested with reciprocal visits by officials of the two countries, singling out the senior-level meeting between His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the former president of the Swiss federation, Viola Amherd, on sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assemby in New York.
Kuwait will remain committed to its relations with Switzerland, he affirmed, noting that these bonds are based on mutual confidence and stable interests.
Earlier today, His Highness Sheikh Nasser received, at Shuwaikh Palace, the visiting Swiss foreign minister and threw a luncheon in his honor, as well as in the honor of his entourage. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment